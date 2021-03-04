Red tape, unwillingness to make 'hard trade-offs' slows infrastructure projects

A lack of progress with the country’s shovel-ready projects is symptomatic of a sector constrained by a complex and slow consenting process, says the country’s top infrastructure thinker.

Dr Alan Bollard,​ speaking at a national economics forum at Waikato University, said the Government’s investment in infrastructure, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, has injected confidence in the construction sector.

The Government has pledged to back 150 shovel-ready projects totalling about $2.6 billion – including a suite of Waikato projects.

Bollard, who chairs the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, said the Government’s investment prevented job losses in the construction sector but questions the lack of progress with the projects to date.

“When you look at the shovel-ready projects, almost none of them have started, even though they were awarded conditional on being design-ready and ready to start within either six months or 12 months,” Bollard said.

“That pushes us to another big issue which is our consenting process is complex, slow, legalistic, expensive, and we have huge room for people to be able to object to plans even when they are not actually closely impacted by them.”

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Dr Alan Bollard, chairman of the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, speaks at the 2021 New Zealand Economics Forum at Waikato University.

About 20 per cent of project budgets relate to consenting costs, and “in some cases a lot more”, Bollard said.

The Government has committed to reforming the Resource Management Act over a two-year timeframe.

The RMA will be replaced by three new pieces of legislation: The Natural and Built Environments Act, the Strategic Planning Act, and the Climate Change Adaptation Act.

Bollard, a former Reserve Bank governor, is hopeful about the RMA reforms but warns it will not be a straight forward exercise.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr expressed sympathy for the current generation of people trying to become first-home buyers.

“It’s a very complex system, and it goes to the heart of something that is at the heart of infrastructure that we're not actually good [at] in New Zealand which is driving very hard trade-offs,” he said.

“Doing something here can negatively impact something over here, it will, but we don’t like actually facing up to that. If we seriously want more infrastructure, get more productivity and improve livelihoods and wellbeings in New Zealand, we do have to face some of these things.”

A focus of the two-day national economics forum has been on the challenges facing New Zealand's economy, with the Covid-19 pandemic, the housing crisis and climate change serving as key discussion points.

Bollard said individuals, such as Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg,​ claimed older generations had ruined her future and upset the balance sheet of the environment.

“But on the other hand, she’s got her Swedish education, her Swedish health support, and her Swedish social security by virtue of what her parents, grandparents and great grandparents have done.”

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF The future of New Zealand's economy was at the forefront of discussion at the two-day national economics forum.

Speaking earlier in the forum, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr​ said he felt sorry for the current generation of prospective first-home buyers, admitting it was hard.

Raising interest rates makes housing less affordable but makes house prices lower.

In advice to young people, Orr said the best capital they can invest in is human capital “around education and employability and broad experience”.

“When it comes to investing, understand that there is a broad universe of assets available, far more than when I was a student, from equity, from business investment, all the way through to housing investment,” Orr said.

“And I would say also renting, rather than buying, is part of an option.”