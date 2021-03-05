Cali Press health food cafes liquidated as Covid-19 bites

A health food cafe business with outlets in Commercial Bay and Parnell in Auckland has been placed in liquidation due to the effects of Covid-19, a liquidator’s report says.

Cali Press NZ was placed in liquidation on February 22, owing creditors just over $1 million, the report said.

Founded in Sydney, Cali Press is a chain of “health and wellbeing” cafes serving organic and raw health food. It has nine cafes in some of Sydney’s trendiest suburbs, and opened a cafe in New Zealand in late 2017.

Cali Press NZ liquidator Bryan Williams in his first liquidator’s report said the company’s director said the effects of Covid-19 had impacted on the tourism element of the sales potential of the company to such a level that viability could not be achieved.

“After considering the extended period before tourism is expected to return, the shareholder has taken the view that continued shareholder support is not appropriate in all the circumstances,” the report said.

Chris Monaghan is the sole shareholder and director of Cali Press NZ.

Cali Press had two cafes in New Zealand, one on Parnell Rd and another in a prime location on the ground floor of downtown Auckland development Commercial Bay, which opened after New Zealand’s first lockdown in March lifted.

The pandemic has had an impact on the number of tourists and office workers in Auckland’s CBD as New Zealand’s border remains closed and more people choose to work from home.

The Cali Press NZ liquidation comes as new figures show that business closures spiked from September through to November last year, with 16,234 businesses closing permanently, an increase of 127 per cent on the same period in 2019.

Monaghan had engaged Williams to liquidate the company, the liquidators report said.

Staff were listed as a preferential creditor and owed $10,000, an amount that was yet to be confirmed, it said.

There were $22,500 in claims from unsecured creditors as well as an unsecured shareholder claim of nearly $1m.

In August, when Auckland was experiencing its second lockdown Monaghan told Stuff he was having to resort to using personal funds to pay overheads to run Cali Press, such was the impact of Covid-19 on his business.

“Small business owners are hurting,” Monaghan said at the time.

“While the wage subsidy has been good for keeping people in their jobs, owners are hanging on and dipping into their personal funds. My wage subsidy is going towards paying bills.”

Cali Press claimed nearly $130,000 in wage subsidies, and it employed at least 19 staff.

Monaghan told Stuff last year the absence of tourists and a reduction in foot traffic had been challenging for the business.

“The next couple of months are going to be hard once the bills start rolling in,” he said at the time.

He would go on to tell Stuff that small businesses were struggling to cope with alert level changes and the mental health of business owners needed to be prioritised.