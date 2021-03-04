NZX50 Index dives 1 per cent as global markets are sold off

The New Zealand sharemarket spent the day in the red, but still held up better than many markets around the world.

The banchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed down 1.09 per cent, or 134.7 points, at 12,224.5, having finished mildly positive on Wednesday.

“Global markets sold off, that’s the key thing,” said Greg Main, a director at Jarden.

“The global interest rate story is still bopping around, it’s been the big story this week, we’ve seen a bit of volatility on the back of that, I guess that flowed through to our market a bit.”

READ MORE:

* What have we learnt from March 2020's market slump?

* NZX inches back into black as sellers take control, Fletcher tops turnover

* 'Gale force' economic warning: what 1% rise in mortgage rates would mean



Shares have swung recently as bond yields fluctuated. Rising bond yields have rattled investors who worry that higher inflation may prompt central banks to raise ultra-low interest rates.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The New Zealand sharemarket spent the day in the red.

Stocks that performed well on Thursday included Sky City, up 2.5 per cent to $3.21; Mainfreight, up 2.2 per cent to $68.60; Freightways, up 1.2 per cent to $10.98; and Fletcher Building, up 0.9 per cent to $6.60.

“I’d tend to say those stocks are maybe reopening type stocks that aren’t overly interest-rate sensitive,” said Main. “Growth is coming through, people are looking forward to that reopening story.”

On the down side were more interest rate-sensitive stocks including Auckland International Airport, down 3.9 per cent to $7.03; Meridian Energy, down 3.6 per cent at $5.67; Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, off 2.9 per cent at $28.00; and Vector, down 3.1 per cent at $4.01.

Canterbury-based dairy processor Synlait, which withdrew earlier profit guidance citing significant uncertainty and volatility, fell 10 per cent to $3.46. It is due to announce its first-half result on March 29.

My Food Bag will begin trading on the NZX on Friday, having sold 155.3 million existing and 29.6 million new shares at $1.85.

“From when it was priced, the market is probably a little bit off since then,” said Main.

Offshore, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was down 1.04 per cent, or 70.8 points, at 6747.2. Asian shares fell Thursday, tracking Wall Street's decline.

On Wednesday (US time), the S&P 500 dropped 1.3 per cent to 3,819.72, the benchmark index's second straight loss.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4 per cent to 31,270.09, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 2.7 per cent to 12,997.75.

- With AP