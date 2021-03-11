Supermarkets are putting limits on some food as supply issues begin to bite

Supermarket shoppers are feeling the effects of the global pandemic on the country’s food supply, with a shortage of bananas and some other grocery staples.

Foodstuffs spokeswoman Antoinette Laird said Covid-19 was continuing to affect the global supply chain and New Zealand was no exception.

“Along with many other products that arrive by boat, the supply of sub-tropical fruits to New Zealand are disrupted and customers may find stocks vary from store to store and in North and South Island,” Laird said.

Foodstuffs, which owns the Pak ‘n Save, New World and Four Square supermarket brands, was waiting on a delayed shipment of bananas and was expecting pawpaw, mango and taro supplies to be restocked in the next few days, she said.

“We’re continuing to work really closely with our suppliers to minimise any impact to our customers,” she said.

However, at Pak ‘n Save Petone, Lower Hutt there were also limits on home-grown items including milk, butter and cheese, as well as grocery items like Coca-Cola.

Debrin Foxcroft/Stuff Pak 'n Save Petone, Lower Hutt, has restricted the purchase of all butter to two per trolley because of supply chain issues as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Foodstuffs has been approached for comment on why domestically produced items, that are not on sale, would have purchase limits.

A Fonterra spokeswoman said it had not placed limits on its products.

“We have continued to supply supermarkets as per usual. Supermarkets make decisions about what they put on shelves.”

A Countdown spokeswoman said the supermarket chain had seen some short-term issues with its supply for its online orders, but these had since been resolved.

Countdown also had issues with its banana supply which was being managed, she said.

DEBRIN FOXCROFT/Stuff Shipping delays are impacting the supply of bananas and other items.

Food and Grocery Council chief executive Katherine Rich said she was not aware of any specific issues facing the grocery industry at the moment.

However, previously, Rich had raised concerns that congestion at the border and shipping companies deciding to bypass New Zealand could contribute to ongoing supply issues.

University of Auckland supply chain expert, Tava Olsen, said global supply chains still had significant “lumps and bumps”.

“Covid-19 is still prevalent in three quarters of the world, which means that logistics capacity is reduced in many places, either because of shut-downs, a requirement for social distancing making work slower, or illness,” Olsen said.

“Also people’s shopping habits have changed greatly, particularly in places where working from home is still the norm. Finally, there is still a significant lack of air cargo capacity so some things that used to go by air have shifted to ocean freight, further reducing shipping capacity.”

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said supply challenges continued to plague retailers.

DEBRIN FOXCROFT/Stuff Pak 'n Save customers are facing limits on products such as Coca-Cola, milk, butter, and cheese at some stores.

If a product is out of stock, it had the potential to seriously impact goodwill, he said.

“It is better to limit purchasing numbers than to run out and upset customers,” he said.

“All you have to do is loose a customer once, and then they go and develop a shopping pattern somewhere else.”

Cameron Burnell/Stuff First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson says for some retailers it is better to put in limits on products, rather than disappoint customers.

Wilkinson said the issues reflected the fact that Covid-19 was still sorting itself out.

There didn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to why certain items ran short, he said.

But it could take another 12 months before shoppers saw the light at the end of the tunnel.

“My advice for retailers is to be very focused on goodwill. Don’t be afraid to limit stock because consumers are still relatively understanding.”