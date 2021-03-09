Back pockets of Queenstown business owners 'hurting a lot' as job losses rise

Queenstown tourist company boss Mark Quickfall is feeling the responsibility of keeping staff employed while the borders remain closed.

Queenstown employers appear to be shouldering the burden of Covid-related economic losses, but will not be able to keep shouldering that burden forever, an economist says.

New figures released by Statictics NZ show a 9 per cent drop in the number of jobs in the Queenstown-Lakes District in the December quarter, compared to the same period a year earlier.

The national fall of 1 per cent, or 19,000 jobs, is the first year-on-year fall since the data collection began almost 10 years ago. It is extracted from on PAYE tax records.

Auckland had close to 16,000 fewer jobs (2.1 per cent) but the Queenstown-Lakes district had the largest percentage fall, down 9.1 per cent, or about 2000 jobs.

Economist Benje Patterson said Xero small business data showed revenue in the Queenstown area was down about 23 per cent over the same period.

“The fact that jobs have only gone down by 9 per cent in the face of revenue losses of that magnitude shows me that the back pockets of business owners are hurting a lot.

“They’ve shouldered more of the burden to date. They can’t continue shouldering it forever.”

Business owners tended to hold onto staff longer than necessary during a downturn in the hope that things would improve, but that could only be sustained for so long, he said.

“Unless we see revenue start to pick up, it’s ... likely they will deteriorate further.”

The numbers did not correlate with how many people had left town as the number of people receiving Job Seeker support had increased by several hundred from a year earlier, Patterson said.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Some Queenstown people had continued to be based in the town but were working at horticulture and agriculture jobs outside the district.

Data showed many people stayed in Queenstown, but had taken jobs outside the district, often in agriculture, to support their families.

The national drop of 1 per cent seemed small but disguised the fact that some industries were suffering more than others, he said.

The hospitality, accommodation, visitor activities and transportation industries had experienced significant downturns, while agriculture, construction and the public sector were flourishing.

Certain demographics were also hit harder by Covid-related job losses, including women, youth and the Māori and Polynesian communities.

“Those that are already in vulnerable situations ... those are exacerbated in these times.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Usually bustling Queenstown Mall was quiet when Auckland moved to Covid level 3, and the rest of the country to Covid level 2.

The figures were a snapshot from December and while the situation had not changed for many businesses, there was a renewed sense of optimism as progress was being made on vaccines, he said.

“There is an expectation of herd immunity being reached this year. That is certainly something that will buoy the hopes of many will be able to survive the intervening period.”

The figures confirmed what was already known but would help the Government to determine its increasingly targeted funding decisions, Patterson said.

Overall, the number of filled jobs in the South Island was down 1.7 per cent (8659 jobs) in the December 2020 quarter compared to the same period a year earlier.

The Kaikōura district was down 5.5 per cent (73 jobs), and the Mackenzie district experienced a 5.1 per cent (115 jobs) drop.

In the North Island, filled jobs were down 0.6 per cent (10,091 jobs), while Hawke’s Bay gained about 1800 jobs, an increase of 2.5 per cent.