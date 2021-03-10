Fifth decline in a row for electronic card spending another blow for retailers

Many retailers are struggling as consumer spending continues to fall, with just over a third of businesses surveyed by Retail NZ not confident they’ll survive the next 12 months.

A rise in Covid-19 alert levels hit shopping in February, with people spending $256 million less on their electronic cards than in January, Stats NZ said on Wednesday. That was the fifth monthly decline in a row of spending on electronic cards.

The three days that Auckland spent at alert level 3, and the rest of New Zealand in alert level 2, in mid-February was likely to account for at least part of the 3.2 per cent fall in spending, said Stats NZ business statistics manager Geraldine Duoba.

“Covid-19 alert level restrictions on movements and activity can impact on the nation’s spending patterns,” she said.

The areas to see the biggest decline in spending were non-retail services, such as postal services, travel agencies and medical services (down 5.9 per cent of $96m), and consumbale goods such as food and liquor sales (down 0.8 per cent or $17m).

On an annual basis, electronic card spending was down 8.1 per cent, or $632m, on February 2020, the month that New Zealand’s confirmed coronavirus case was confirmed.

The country entered level 4 lockdown on March 25, 2021.

Card spending in the hospitality sector last month was down 15.8 per cent ($182m) from February 2020, including a 42.6 per cent decline in spending on accommodation.

“With the border closure preventing tourists from enjoying the kiwi summer, New Zealand’s hospitality industry is still feeling the pinch,” Duoba said.

Auckland’s seven-day return to level 3 on February 28, its second lockdown for the month, had also been felt by the retail sector, said Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford.

“More than half of all retailers around the country reported a drop in sales over the last month, rising to 70 per cent of respondents with stores in Auckland,” he said.

Just over a third of retailers – 37 per cent – surveyed by the organisation after the most recent lockdowns said they were not sure they would survive the next year.

“This is a 15 per cent jump on the last time we asked this question back in September, and shows the dire impacts of the lockdowns on retail business confidence,” Harford said.

Retailers were more dissatisfied with the Government’s response to Covid-19, at 49 per cent of those surveyed, up from 37 per cent in August, reflecting the pressures resulting from the lockdowns as well as frustration with the impacts of the coronavirus, he said.

Shipping delays were expected to continue, thanks to an expected increase in imports and port congestion, and prices were likely to keep rising.

“Retailers report that, on average, the cost of seafreight has more than doubled over the past year,” said Harford.

“This creates unsustainable pressure on costs for almost everything that’s imported, and we expect to start seeing this flow through into price increases over the coming months.”

Westpac senior economist Satish Ranchhod said that even before the return to alert level 3, many New Zealand businesses were already struggling because of the lack of international tourists over summer.

“Looking ahead, we expect very mixed conditions in terms of retail spending,” Ranchhod said.

“The reinstatement of Covid-related restrictions will continue to dampen spending in early March, and the drag from the ongoing border closure will weigh on the hospitality sector for some time to come.

“However, spending in other sectors (like household furnishings) is expected to post firmer growth, supported by low interest rates and a strong housing market.”