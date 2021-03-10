Hawke's Bay traffic control services will stay following recommendation in 'robust and comprehensive' report

The report provided data driven modelling out to 2045 to inform the outcome.

Hawke’s Bay Airport will retain its air traffic control services after a report determined it should stay, Airways says.

In May the state-owned air traffic services organisation launched a review of its air traffic services at seven regional airports which had reducing traffic volumes, including Hawke's Bay Airport.

On Wednesday Airways said an independent aeronautical study determined that the airport’s existing air traffic control service should stay and discussions with the airport will being on a revised commercial agreement to cover the service in future.

The purpose of the review was to confirm that the right level of air traffic control was provided at the airports, and that appropriate agreements were in place to fund services. Air traffic control at Hawke’s Bay Airport is provided by Airways controllers working in the airport tower.

Hawke’s Bay Airport CEO Stuart Ainslie said: “We are delighted that we will continue to see local air traffic control services for our aviation stakeholders and passengers travelling in and out of the region.”

The study considered input from airlines on what passenger numbers and aircraft movements would look like under a number of scenarios, including the pandemic, Ainslie said.

The airports in question had been required to undertake aeronautical studies to examine their individual airspace environments.

Ainslie and Airways chief executive Graeme Sumner said the report presented a robust and comprehensive picture of the airport’s needs now and into the future and provides data driven modelling out to 2045 to inform the outcome.

An Airways statement said Airways and the airport worked closely to achieve the outcome.

“Confident in the study’s recommendation to retain the highest level of service available, the study will not need Civil Aviation Authority review.”

Sumner said its goal had been to make sure there was an evidence-based service in place at Hawke’s Bay Airport.

“Hawke’s Bay Airport plays an essential role in keeping the region connected to New Zealand and the local economy thriving,” Sumner said.

“We’re pleased with the way we have been able to work together to get the right result.”