Kiwi tech company Vend sells to Canada-based Lightspeed for $484m

Retail tech darling Vend has been bought by Canadian company Lightspeed for about US$350 million ($NZ484m).

The sale nets the company's 37 shareholders, including founder Vaughan Fergusson, a total of US$192.5m in cash and as well as US$157.5 million in subordinate shares in Lightspeed.

Vend's largest shareholders include founder Fergusson, (formerly Vaughan Rowsell), venture capital company Movac, Fergusson’s ex-wife Melissa Rowsell and Aucklander Mark De Freitas.

Fergusson, who founded Vend in 2009, has an 8.08 per cent stake in Vend, according to the Company’s Office.

He stepped down as chief executive in 2016 and founded of The Pam Fergusson Charitable Trust, in honour of his late mother, running initiatives like OMGTech.

Madison Reidy/Stuff Vend founder Vaughan Fergusson is set for a substantial windfall once Lightspeed’s acquisition is finalised.

Vend’s cloud-based software allows retailers to use iPads rather than cash registers and, according to the company, is used by 20,000 retailers globally.

In 2016, the company was named the Deloitte Fast 50 fastest-growing technology company in New Zealand.

Over the last two years, Vend had been expanding into the United States market.

The acquisition of Vend doubles Lightspeed's customer base in Asia-Pacific.

Lightspeed bills itself as a leading provider of cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms.

The deal between the two companies is expected to close towards the end of April, subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

Lightspeed founder Dax Dasilva, said the company was thrilled to partner with Vend.

In the same statement, Vend chief executive Ana Wright said that, as a New Zealand-based company, Vend was proud to be recognised globally for its retail product.

Tech investor Ben Kepes said the acquisition was fantastic for the tech industry as a whole in New Zealand.

“Sure, some of that money will be spent on BMWs but it’s great for the local tech ecosystem, its $265m dollars that will be recycled back. Vaughan is already doing some great stuff for social good,” Kepes said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Christchurch businessman Ben Kepes says the acquisition of Vend by Canadian-based Lightspeed will have positive flow on effects in New Zealand’s tech industry.

“While Xero was a fantastic success story, this is going to be more because it will flow back into the local ecosystem.”

A number of global companies, including giants like Apple, were looking to New Zealand for funding and acquisition opportunities, Kepes said.

Every time a company was acquired and went off-shore, people might say it was a loss for New Zealand but a significant amount of money was going to end up being invested in other local companies.

“Frankly, we need to look at the flow-on benefits,” Kepes said.

Fergusson has been approached for comment.