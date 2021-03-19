The Lines Company moves to sell its three remaining hydropower stations

The hydropower station at Mangapēhi in the King Country is one of three being offered for sale by The Lines Company.

Volatile returns and our drier weather has prompted The Lines Company to sell its three remaining hydropower stations.

The sale would generate extra income and free up revenue tied into maintenance of the three stations, to reinvest into other areas of the King Country power transmission company.

Chief executive Sean Horgan said that could include its power metering business which was now the third biggest in New Zealand.

“Previously the company had made a decision to invest in hydro stations on and off the network and to grow its portfolio in hydropower.

SUPPLIED The Lines Company Chief Executive Sean Horgan.

“But it’s not something I’ve decided to pursue. As you can imagine building or buying hydro stations is quite an expensive exercise.”

Horgan said finding development sites for hydro stations was becoming difficult and working through the Resource Management Act for approval was costly and time-consuming.

“When you look around at other generations, solar and wind are becoming a bit more viable.”

The Lines Company’s three hydro plants were smaller scale, on-the-river stations. Two were in the King Country, at Te Anga and Mangapēhi, and one was near Matawai between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki.

SUPPLIED The plant at Matawai, between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki.

“The return on these stations has been volatile, mainly because of the period of dry weather we’ve had.

“They are on-the-river stations so when there is rain and flow, they are able to generate, but if the river flows are low, they can’t.”

Horgan said the three stations were not set up like bigger hydro plants on the Waikato River that had plenty of storage.

“Our stations don’t have big dams where you can let flow out when there is high demand, for example.”

SUPPLIED The Te Anga hydropower plant, in the King Country.

There had been keen interest from buyers but Horgan could not name the companies or what figure they might be prepared to pay.

“We are in negotiations at the moment but it would typically attract someone who already had a number of hydro stations or other types of generation.

“It might be someone who is also a retailer, who can use that energy.”

Horgan thought it would be an attractive purchase for a company which wanted a wider geographical spread of power generation assets.

“So it might be dry in one part of the country but wet in another where good water flow could continue to generate power.”

Money spent on maintaining the three stations could be used elsewhere, once the sale went through.

One possibility was the company’s subsidiary, Financial Corporation Limited, which specialised in metering equipment, data and associated services to energy retailers around the country.

Horgan said this was an area he saw potential for growth.

“We are the third largest in New Zealand, by number of meters and it is a business that we have grown from what was effectively a few meters on our own network to now having a national footprint.

“That’s with both smart meters and what we call legacy meters. In the last five years we have replaced those old legacy meters with new meter that can communicate via the cellular network.”