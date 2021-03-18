Construction company ordered to pay $42,000 for unlawful wage deductions

A Lower Hutt construction company has been ordered to pay $42,000 in fines and reimbursements for making illegal deductions from three migrant workers’ wages.

The Employment Relations Authority ordered Tiger Construction NZ Ltd, trading as Tiger Scaffolds, to pay $21,000 in penalties and a further $21,692 to reimburse the workers.

The Labour Inspectorate investigated Tiger Construction after receiving complaints from the Philippines embassy on behalf of the workers.

The workers alleged the company made deductions from their wages without their knowledge.

Hayden Davis, Tiger Construction’s sole director and majority shareholder, refused to participate in the authority’s process, stating he had other things to do.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Scaffolding company Tiger Construction NZ Ltd has been ordered to pay $42,000 for making illegal deductions from the wages of three migrant employees. (File photo)

However, authority member Michael Loftus was able to establish the basic facts of the case from the evidence provided to the Labour Inspectorate during its investigation.

In September 2018, Tiger engaged an immigration advisory and recruitment agency to assist in hiring Filipino workers.

As a result, Medgar Lumuglas, Jesus Ng and Sugarray Manalo were recruited as employees of the scaffolding company.

On February 28, 2019, the national manager of the Labour Inspectorate was notified of concerns by the Philippine embassy.

These included allegations made on behalf of one of the workers that Tiger was making deductions from his wages without consultation, let alone written consent, and that he, along with two others, were not being offered the contracted hours and were not being paid for the hours they did work.

Davis was interviewed by the Labour Inspectorate investigator, and he provided various records including employment agreements and payslips.

Each of the employee’s agreements contained a general deductions' clause, which read: “You authorise us to make deductions from any money we pay you, including any final pay for any money you owe to us.”

The payslips showed that as at early September 2018, each of the employees owed Tiger an amount that varied between $15,689 and $17,702.

The payslips also showed weekly deductions were being made from the employees' wages. The deductions ranged from $301 to $387.

The investigation found Tiger Construction made a number of deductions for accommodation and training that they never attended.

Authority member Loftus said the evidence provided supported the conclusion that there were a number of unauthorised and improper deductions.

In addition to the penalties, Tiger Construction has also been placed on the Immigration New Zealand stand-down list, preventing it from hiring new migrant workers.

The Labour Inspectorate's construction sector strategy lead, Jeanie Borsboom, said that while employers could make deductions from workers’ wages in certain cases, these deductions must be reasonable and must be agreed to by the worker.

“Employers must consult employees before making a deduction from their wages,” Borsboom said.

“It’s not enough to have a deductions clause in the employment agreement. Even then, the deductions must be reasonable. For example, employers cannot charge employees for operational costs that should be covered by the business.”

Workers who did not agree to deductions, or felt that they were pressured into agreeing to deductions, could take a case to the authority.

Borsboom said the workers did the right thing by contacting the Philippines embassy.

“Migrants are entitled to the same rights as New Zealand workers and the inspectorate works closely with the embassy to ensure Filipino workers have access to information about their rights and are treated fairly in the workplace,” she said.