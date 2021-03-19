Who benefits more from a trans-Tasman travel bubble - NZ or Australia?

New Zealand could be the biggest beneficiary of a trans-Tasman bubble, with hopes increasingly pinned on quarantine-free travel with Australia by mid-April.

The tourism industry has been hoping for such a travel arrangement since last year, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. New Zealanders can visit Australia now, but have to quarantine for two weeks on return and in many cases at their own expense.

Once the door reopens fully between the countries, we are unlikely to see a horde of Kiwis rush overseas while Australians stay home, said Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts.

Pre-pandemic, 1.5 million Australians a year came to New Zealand, making up about 40 per cent of short-term visitors, compared with 1.4 million visits by New Zealanders to Australia.

New Zealand could be the biggest beneficiary of a trans-Tasman bubble.

However, a recent survey by Tourism New Zealand in Australia found that 2.3 million Australians were contemplating a trip to New Zealand when the borders reopen, said Roberts.

“We firmly believe that New Zealand is set to benefit the most simply because of the size of the two populations,” he said.

“The Australian population is five times New Zealand’s, they are just as keen to travel, and we should stand to have a significant net benefit from free movement across the Tasman.”

Annual spending by Australian tourists in New Zealand was approaching $3 billion before the pandemic, and spending by New Zealanders in Australia was a bit less than that, Roberts said.

There will be an explosion of trans-Tasman travel after the bubble, says aviation commentator Irene King.

“But the reason why we don’t think it’ll be quite so equal this time is because that mere fact that it will be the only option for both countries to go to.”

However, Australia was in travel talks with Singapore and hoped to have an arrangement in place by the middle of the year.

New Zealand needed to have a bubble with Australia first or it would miss out, said independent aviation commentator Irene King.

“If Singapore opens [to Australia] before New Zealand then I think that’s a very different scenario, that does present some challenges for New Zealand,” King said.

“I do think New Zealand has to be smart, and it has to be responsive, and it has to take this economic opportunity, within the context of Covid, by the scruff of its neck because so many businesses are really contingent upon a major, major boost in international tourism.”

She said there was pent-up demand for global travel from both sides of the Tasman, but it was hard to know how confident people would be when the time came.

“I would expect to see an explosion, that’s my take on what’s going to happen because I think we’ve all got a bit of island fever … People are getting a bit feverish, and they just want to go,” she said.

Research showed people were keen to start travelling as soon as the bubble happened, and New Zealand was as attractive to Australians as ever, King said.

“I would think, given we are the only kid on the block, we should see a massive influx of Australians. I think people have still got disposable income to travel to safe destinations, and New Zealand is perceived to be very, very safe.”

Roberts said surveys suggested New Zealanders were more likely to plan a domestic holiday rather than an overseas trip, but sentiment was also changing constantly.

Re-establishing the connection with Australia was vital for tourism, but it had bigger ramifications, he said.

“It’s about getting those family connections back again, business connections, sporting teams being able to move freely across the Tasman, as well as freeing up all those spaces in our MIQ hotels so some more essential workers can get it, more returning Kiwis can get in.

It's still extremely difficult for returning New Zealanders to get a spot in Managed Isolation.

“There are some process and some political decisions to be made, but the airlines and the airports are ready to go – it’s looking hopeful right now, but we have been here before.”

Struggling tourism businesses had been pinning their hopes on the bubble, but even if it was a success TIA wanted the Government to consider more support through a travel voucher for domestic travel, and financial help for businesses such as a new loan facility.

Businesses and regions aimed at domestic travellers were doing well – areas such as Wairarapa, Hanmer Springs and the Coromandel.

”But places a little bit further afield like Fiordland and Westland who had a much, much higher dependence on international visitors, they’ve been devastated,” said Roberts.

Westland town Franz Josef, which had a population in the hundreds and pre-Covid-19 catered for more than one million visitors a year, was now a ghost town.

New Zealand is set to benefit the most because of the size of the two populations, says TIA chief executive Chris Roberts.

“A trans-Tasman bubble would be hugely beneficial for Franz Josef Glacier Guides and for Te Tai Poutini as a whole,” said Franz Josef Glacier Guides business manager Jonathan Tyler.

“We would warmly welcome the opening of a safe trans-Tasman bubble and for the opportunity to showcase our beautiful region to travellers from Australia, and beyond, when it is safe enough to do so.”

Independent economist Tony Alexander disagreed with ‘helicopter money’ for people to spend on domestic tourism.

“Airlines are already struggling with domestic tourism, people are coming to Queenstown right now. If the Government stimulated demand, there wouldn’t be enough capacity for everyone on the airlines.

“I do think the ball is rolling on the trans-Tasman bubble, any other policy would get swamped by that.”