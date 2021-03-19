Qantas swoops on Norfolk Island as Air NZ comes up against border restrictions

Qantas is launching two Norfolk Island routes after Air New Zealand’s services to the small South Pacific island were hampered by Australian border restrictions.

From Friday Qantas will operate six flights per week to the island, three from Sydney and three from Brisbane, for three months, and perhaps longer.

Despite Norfolk Island being part of Australian territory its connection to Australia’s mainland has been serviced by Air New Zealand which had been operating return services from the island to Sydney and Brisbane.

That was until Australian state and federal governments imposed border restrictions on New Zealanders due to a recent community outbreak of Covid-19 in Auckland.

The new rules meant crew operating domestic flights in Australia from across the Tasman were required to complete 14 days' managed quarantine, or be Australia-based.

As a result Air New Zealand’s Norfolk services were cancelled and handed over to codeshare partner Qantas, including a dozen flights this week alone. Customers were automatically rebooked onto Qantas.

iStock Qantas and Air New Zealand will go head to head on Norfolk Island routes.

Last week Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said it would be resuming flights between Sydney and Norfolk Island from March 19.

However, Air New Zealand’s website showed its Norfolk flights on Friday and Saturday were cancelled and would be operated by Qantas.

Air New Zealand would not be able to operate between Brisbane and Norfolk Island while restrictions on travel remained in place in Queensland, Geraghty said.

Air New Zealand’s most up to date international schedule, released in January, has three weekly services from Brisbane and Sydney to Norfolk Island starting from March 28 to June 30, 2021.

Air New Zealand had been operating the route because in 2012 it was awarded a A$12 million (NZ$13m) contract by the Australian government to provide regular air services to the island of around 1800 people.

In 2018 Air New Zealand and Qantas surprised the market when the long time adversaries announced they were entering a codeshare agreement.

Qantas said it would operate its Norfolk services as part of a contract awarded to it by the federal government, with the potential to extend it long term.

It would service the routes using Boeing 737 aircraft, offering 2000 seats on the routes each week.

Qantas said it operated “several repatriation flights” in recent weeks after Air New Zealand suspended flights between Norfolk Island and Australia.

Qantas domestic and international chief executive Andrew David said the flights would provide options for residents and tourists travelling to and from the island.

“We’ll be promoting these new flights to millions of our frequent flyers across the country, with seamless connections from our large domestic network through Sydney or Brisbane, who will have the opportunity to earn and redeem points on flights to Norfolk Island,” David said.

Flight time is two and a half hours from Sydney and about two hours from Brisbane.

Fares from Sydney start from A$412 one-way and from Brisbane from A$390 one-way.