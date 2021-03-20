Late-model, near-new machinery: A promise at hire company Glenbrook Machinery

Hire machinery can clock some big hours as builders, construction companies, civil contractors, landscapers, and others work day-in and day-out to complete projects.

Hire machinery can clock some big hours as builders, construction companies, civil contractors, landscapers, and others work day in and day out to complete daily tasks and special projects.

However, Glenbrook Machinery knows the importance of completing a job professionally, efficiently, and neatly without having to worry about hire equipment breaking down or underperforming.

That's exactly why, with 46 years of experience in the machinery sales industry behind them, Glenbrook has expanded its services into the machinery hire market, with several unique differences.

Glenbrook does not supply high-hour, overused rental machinery, but rather late-model, near-new rental machinery that contractors can trust to get the job done the first time.

As a privately owned rental company, Glenbrook's focus is on its customers, ensuring they have the machine they need, when they need it, to complete the job they are working on.

Glenbrook Machinery can supply hireable machinery required in all industries, from rough terrain forklifts and telehandlers to diggers, rollers, dumpers, loaders, trenchers, tractor sweepers, dust suppression/water trucks, cherry picker trucks, excavators, chippers and mulchers, generators and lighting towers, and plate compactors.

With two convenient Auckland locations in Mt Wellington and Pukekohe, Glenbrook Machinery offers so much more than the average machinery rental company. For instance, their customers can purchase most of the available rental equipment.

"That means we are a very good source of supply for people in the market to buy nice late-model equipment, keeping everything regularly turned over and the rental fleet new and fresh," Glenbrook Machinery general manager Shane Pinker says.

Not only that, but Glenbrook Machinery is also willing to put additional products into the fleet if a customer needs something that Glenbrook doesn't already have.

"We believe our family-centred company enables us to deliver a personal and unparalleled service in the heavy machinery market," Shane says.

"Our management team is made up of a number of the Pinker family operating across the business, as well as a talented team of long-serving staff."

For Glenbrook, it is important that their customers have the right tools when they need them.

Auckland-based transport company Tom Ryan Cartage came to Glenbrook Machinery to add four AUSA Rough Terrain Forklifts to their fleet that self-load onto 40-foot semi-trailers, helping them deliver blocks, roofing tiles, and other building materials around Auckland.

Glenbrook's AUSA Rough Terrain Forklifts have provided greater versatility on tight and tricky building sites. They've also improved efficiency, slamming through a number of pallets far faster than Tom Ryan Cartage's previous forklifts could.

Tom Ryan Cartage general manager Alan Spilhaus says Glenbrook Machinery gets repairs and maintenance done efficiently, allowing the trucks to get back on the road and earning again.

"And on occasion when we've needed to loan machines, Glenbrook have been very forthcoming with that too," he says.

Call Glenbrook Machinery on 0800 453 627 or visit www.glenbrook.co.nz.