Air NZ announces twice weekly non-stop flights between Auckland and Hobart

Air New Zealand will operate non-stop flights between Auckland and Tasmania as soon as a trans-Tasman bubble is established, the airline says.

The Auckland-Hobart route is the first new international passenger service the airline has announced since the Covid-19 pandemic curtailed international air travel at the start of 2020.

The service will operate twice weekly year-round, with tickets going on sale once quarantine-free travel across the Tasman is available.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said it would be the first time Air New Zealand had operated flights between New Zealand and Tasmania since its Christchurch-Hobart service stopped in 1998.

The new route was subject to final contract agreement and government and regulatory approval. Air New Zealand will operate its A320neo planes on the route.

Stuff understands a decision on a trans-Tasman bubble is imminent, with quarantine-free between Australia and New Zealand possible by mid April.

In June former deputy prime minister Winston Peters was pushing for a state by state trans-Tasman bubble, starting with Tasmania.

Then in November Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled plans for 130 direct flights between Hobart and New Zealand per year, with Federal Government providing A$50 million (NZ$54m) in support, and the State Government spending A$10m on infrastructure upgrades.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Tickets will go on sale once quarantine-free travel across the Tasman is available.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said he expected the route to appeal to both New Zealanders and Tasmanians.

“This route will be a much-needed economic boost for New Zealand's tourism industry at a time when it’s needed most.”

The route would give 540,000 Tasmanians a direct link to Auckland, and from there Air New Zealand’s wider domestic network, he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says Hobart is a vibrant city known for its heritage, contemporary art culture and hospitality scene.

“We’ll be providing flights on Thursdays and Sundays to make the most of domestic connectivity and provide the best long weekend options for travellers.”

Hobart, and Tasmania in general, would appeal to New Zealanders, he said.

“I think New Zealanders will be blown away with what they discover in Tasmania, from world-class art and culture, to the food and wine scene, spectacular landscapes and an abundance of wildlife.

“There are 18 national parks to explore, with over 2000 kilometres of walking tracks where you may bump into a wombat or if you’re lucky, a Tasmanian Devil.”

Supplied Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says it’s “an absolute buzz” to announce the new route.

Geraghty said the route had been considered pre-pandemic.

“We have looked at a range of destinations between Australia and New Zealand pre-pandemic, so yes, it has been in the mix previously.”

In 2019 there were around 60,000 visitors from Tasmania to New Zealand, and Hobart was the largest port in Australia that was currently not serviced by a non-stop trans-Tasman service, she said.

She said Air New Zealand was working with the Tasmanian Government on the service, but would not disclose how much it had invested.

Air New Zealand was still waiting to hear from the New Zealand Government what the requirements were for the opening of a trans-Tasman bubble.

“We’re ready to go as soon as that is made.”