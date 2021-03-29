Ratepayer-owned Christchurch firms earn 10 times more than $5m forecast

CCHL has a 75 per cent stake in Christchurch Airport, while the other 25 per cent is owned by the Government. (File photo)

Companies owned by Christchurch ratepayers have turned a collective $26.3m profit in the first six months of the 2021 financial year despite forecasting just $5m for the full 12 months.

Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL), which owns several companies on behalf of the Christchurch City Council, has reported its financial results from July to December last year in a new report.

CCHL chief executive Paul Munro said the difference between the forecast and actual returns was due to the difficulties of making predictions amid a global pandemic and a stronger-than-expected domestic economy.

Munro said the $5m forecast now looked conservative, “but this is with the benefit of hindsight”.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch council expects 2021 dividend with $17m hole due to Covid-19

* Christchurch City Council-controlled companies yet to fully implement living wage

* Council considers future of Red Bus in secrecy



JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF About 40 border workers at Christchurch International Airport are among the first in the city to be vaccinated against Covid-19. (First published on February 24, 2021)

CCHL owns majority stakes in several large businesses, including Christchurch International Airport, lines company Orion, and Lyttelton Port Company.

Although profits were higher than expected, the July to December period had still been affected by Covid-19.

The $26.3m figure was down from the $48.3m made in the same period the year before. That profit was made before any cases of Covid-19 were detected in New Zealand.

In a recent letter to the city council, CCHL chief financial officer Leah Scales said the lack of tourism and freight logistics at the airport and seaport remained challenging.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Paul Munro, pictured here in 2018, is the chief executive of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd, which owns companies on behalf of the Christchurch City Council.

Orion, with an $18.3m profit, and other contracting companies were providing strong support. CityCare, a maintenance and contracting company, reported a $3m profit while Eco Central, which manages recycling in Canterbury, made $1.1m.

Scales noted Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) produced a $5.6m profit in this six-month period. It made $5.3m in the same period last year.

The uplift in profit was “well ahead of expectations” Scales said, given the pandemic’s effect on the cruise industry and supply chains.

George Heard/Stuff Lyttelton Port Company saw the demand for Kiwi timber increase after lockdown.

LPC chief executive Roger Gray said they took a disciplined approach to cost control and revenue growth post-lockdown.

In the six months after lockdown, log exports strengthened, he said, and bulk fuel imports started to recover earlier than expected. Container volumes remained steady through the first half of the year.

Gray said the company has also started working more closely with unions, which helped them contend with volatility in the supply chain due to issues at Ports of Auckland and across Australian ports.

Munro said Christchurch International Airport was particularly hit by Covid-19 and the most difficult to forecast a recovery pathway for.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF/Stuff The Novotel Christchurch Airport hotel is being used as a managed isolation facility and its income was one factor in the airport turning a six-month profit, despite NZ's closed borders.

Last month, the airport confirmed its own half-year results for the 2021 financial year, showing it made a $1.2m profit between June and December, even though international travel was off the cards.

CCHL forecasts for the 2021 financial year initially suggested the airport could lose up to $17.7m.

Munro said the airport's six-month result was “very credible in the current environment” and reflected the airport’s ability to pivot to a domestic-only model.

The sale of Red Bus, which saw 63 lose their jobs, also helped boost profits.

Local company Ritchies Transport announced in November it bought the business for an undisclosed sum.

Munro said Red Bus contributed a total of $3.4m over the six-month period, made up of operating profits for the five months before the sale, and any gains or losses from the sale of the business.

Scales said CCHL was on track to pay the city council a dividend of $34m in June this year.

A final decision on the dividend payment would be made at a board meeting in June.

Stuff previously reported this year's dividend would have a $17m hole due to Covid-19. A pre-pandemic estimate for the dividend was $51m.

In mid-2020, CCHL paid a $22m dividend to the council, but was not able to pay a further $26.3m, forcing the council to borrow more.