Liquor store ordered to pay $10,000 fine even after alleged victims withdraw their case

A liquor store owner has been fined $10,000 for breaches of employment law despite the fact that the victims withdrew their complaints.

The Employment Relations authority ruled that the Labour Inspector was entitled to pursue penalties against Super Ventures Limited, even after affected employees reached a settlement with the company.

Super Ventures operated a Super Liquor outlet in Auckland which later changed its name to Brews Mt Albert.

On May 7, 2019 the inspectorate became aware of possible migrant exploitation by Super Ventures through a posting on social media.

Almost immediately after beginning its investigation, the inspectorate received a complaint from a former employee of Super Ventures, identified only as Goyal, saying he had been required to work long hours without being paid the minimum wage.

He said he had not been paid correctly for working on public holidays and had been asked to repay public holiday pay and annual leave to the company as he was on a sponsored work visa.

Supplied Liquor store company Super Ventures Limited has been ordered to pay a $10,000 fine for breaches of the Employment Relations Act.

Later in May 2019, the inspectorate received a second complaint about working conditions at Super Ventures but the employee withdrew his complaint four months later after reaching a settlement with his former employers.

Goyal also withdrew his complaint against Super Ventures in January 2020 after reaching an agreement with the company.

In the course of its investigation in Goyal’s case, the Labour Inspector found that Super Ventures breached a number of minimum employment standards.

The breaches included failing to pay the minimum wage for all hours worked, failing to correctly calculate and pay annual holiday pay, failing to pay holiday pay on the termination of employment, failing to pay time-and-a-half for hours worked and failing to maintain compliant wages and time records.

The inspector accepted that the wage claims were resolved but wished to have an application for penalties dealt with by the authority.

Super Ventures sought to have the application dismissed on the grounds that the inspector’s claim was an abuse of process.

Authority member Vicki Campbell said there was nothing within the Employment Relations law to prevent the inspector from seeking to recover penalties in respect of breaches concerning minimum entitlements covered by another claim.

“The function of a Labour Inspector is regulatory,” Campbell said in her decision.

“This function is separate from the provisions of the [law] that allow employees to bring claims on their own behalf.”

After examining the case and considering mitigating factors, including the fact that Super Ventures had repaid Goyal and there were no other cases against the company, Campbell ordered the liquor store company to pay a $10,000 fine.