Artist hit by $500 scam warns about the risks of buying on Facebook marketplace

Aspiring artist Nicky Taylor is warning others about the risks of buying on Facebook marketplace after being scammed out of almost $500.

Taylor, of Blenheim, bought art supplies from two different sellers on Facebook marketplace earlier this month but has yet to receive any of it.

One of the sellers took her money and blocked her while the other is simply refusing to reply to her messages after being paid.

Taylor said she had reported the theft to police, but she wanted to warn others about how easy it was to lose money on the marketplace.

READ MORE:

* Stranger lists Auckland man's car for sale on Facebook Marketplace

* House plant craze fertile ground for scammer

* Supermarket self-service checkouts breed a new type of thief

* Facebook Marketplace scammers prompt police warning to online bargain hunters



“One of the guys is still advertising the items as available for sale. Family and friends of mine have got in touch with him, asking if the paints are still available, and he says yes,” Taylor said.

A spokesman for Facebook said the issue of scams and fraud was not unique to the social media company.

supplied Nicky Taylor has lost $500 on Facebook marketplace. She is now warning others to be wary of buying on the site.

“It has plagued the Internet for years,” he said.

“We work to get ahead of scammers and that includes making investments in our enforcement and putting in place real world consequences, including taking legal action. We encourage people to report this behaviour when they see it.”

However, Taylor said she and her family reported the cases to Facebook and had heard nothing.

“It just shouldn’t happen,” she said.

Facebook marketplace listing in New Zealand increased 21 per cent last year.

A police spokeswoman said it not able to quantify the number of complaints to police about Facebook marketplace, because reports were categorised by offence, not how the offence occured.

“Online scams, including those operating on Facebook Marketplace, are common,” the spokeswoman said.

“Whenever purchasing goods online, there is always a risk that the person selling the goods is not who or what they say they are.”

Police advised people to search Facebook for the profile name. If a profile was fake, there would often be more than one account using the same name, she said.

Shoppers should also ask for a photo of the item with something dated, for example a newspaper or something similar, to ask for a photo of the item with the person in it, and to ring the bank to check that the account number given matches the name given, she said

“Be aware that if a deal is too good to be true, it probably is.”

Netsafe chief executive Martin Cocker said Facebook Marketplace was more akin to a classified advertising system than an e-commerce site like Trade Me or eBay.

TAO LIN/Stuff Blenheim woman Nicky Taylor says people should buy online in their own region so that they can pick up their purchase themselves.

“It has a different set of operating conditions. Where an e-commerce place will take responsibility for trust and safety, in Facebook Marketplace that responsibility lies with the buyers and the sellers.”

Taylor said her bank was helping to get her money back.

“My advice to others is never buy from someone outside of your region where you can physically go, have a look, and pay for it,” she said.