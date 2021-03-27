BNZ pulls TV ad portraying 'common stigma of Māori'

BNZ says it takes negative stigma in relation to ethnicity “incredibly seriously”.

A Bank of New Zealand television ad which portrayed Māori as “poor” and “desperate” was removed by the bank following a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority.

The ad, which screened on Three’s on-demand app ThreeNow between December 24 and January 17, told the story of ‘Kiri’ who moved home with her parents after a hard year.

The opening scene shows a tow truck and car pulling up outside a house, followed by a shot of Kiri, carrying her possessions, being greeted at the front door.

It’s Christmas time and Kiri tries to make an online purchase, but does not have enough funds in her account.

The ad goes on to show the family exchanging presents. A homemade card from Kiri addressed to ‘Mum’ says ’50 hugs’. The advertisement ends with the text: “These holidays, spend time.”

The complainant said the ad shows “common stigma of Māori - poor, desperate”.

The Advertising Standards Authority chair noted the complainant’s concerns that the advertisement portrayed Māori in a negative way.

The chair acknowledged BNZ had removed the advertisement after receiving the complaint and confirmed it was not to be used again.

BNZ said negative stigma in relation to ethnicity was something it took "incredibly seriously”, and acknowledged the perceptions of the complainant.

“While this perception was certainly not our intent, and wasn’t one that was widely shared, we appreciate all feedback as we continue to ensure we are culturally diverse in reflection of all New Zealand in our advertising.”

Given the BNZ’s co-operative engagement with the process and the self-regulatory action taken in removing the advertisement, the chair said it would serve no further purpose to place the matter before the complaints board.

The chair ruled the complaint was settled.

The ad was produced by international media production company Sweetshop and the agency behind the campaign was Colenso BBDO.

Both companies have offices in Ponsonby, Auckland.