Minimum wage rise, and a new top tax rate - changes coming on April 1

A raft of significant tax changes, and alterations to income, on Thursday will leave some people better off and others possibly scratching their heads.

Here is a summary of key legislative changes taking effect on April 1.

Minimum wage to rise

The minimum wage will rise to $20 an hour, from $18.90 an hour.

The Government estimated that it would mean $44 more each week before tax for people working 40 hours a week on the minimum wage. It expected around 175,500 New Zealanders would benefit.

The starting-out and training minimum wages will also rise to $16 per hour, to remain at 80 per cent of the adult minimum wage.

There were calls by businesses to delay the rise, with borders still closed and the Covid-19 pandemic a threat. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) also advised delaying the increase until October, and reducing it by 25 cents due to the economic uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

However, the Government stuck to its election promise, and the minimum wage will increase by $1.10 an hour on Thursday.

New top tax rate

A new top tax rate of 39 per cent on individual income earned above $180,000 will apply from April 1.

The Government has estimated the change would affect 2 per cent of earners, delivering an extra $550 million for the 2021 financial year and rising to $634m by 2024.

The new threshold matches Australia’s top tax threshold of A$180,000, although Australians earning over that threshold pay a higher rate of 47 per cent.

There are also changes to other tax rules to ensure that the proposed new top personal tax rate would apply consistently across the tax system.

Mike Judd, taxation services director at Baker Tilly Staples Rodway, said tax changes made in the last 12 months – including the recent move to end investors’ ability to offset interest paid on home loans against rental income – were “probably more significant and of greater consequence than anything that’s happened in the last 10 years, possibly 15 years”.

New fringe benefit tax rate

Fringe benefits are non-cash benefits provided by an employer to employees.

123rf The existing 49 per cent fringe benefit tax rate would remain for anyone earning less than $180,000.

A new fringe benefit tax (FBT) rate of 63.93 per cent will apply to people on a 39 per cent marginal tax rate, to ensure there is no incentive for companies to move between cash and non-cash remuneration of employees.

The existing 49 per cent fringe benefit tax rate would remain for anyone earning less than $180,000.

There are concerns employers could find the cost of perks too expensive for their employees, and it will increase complexity.

Many employers have been opting to pay a single rate of FBT – 49 per cent – as it cut administrative costs. But with the new, higher rate, a single rate becomes a lot more expensive to apply across the board.

Increase in earnings before benefit payments cut

From April 1, 2021, people receiving a benefit will be able to earn more through work before their benefit payments are affected because of changes to the income abatement threshold.

Currently, a person on Jobseeker Support could earn up to $90 a week before their benefit started to reduce. Sole parents, and people on Supported Living Payment, veteran’s pension, and NZ Super could earn up to $115 a week before they were affected.

From Thursday, these people could earn up to $160 a week before their benefit was cut.

The Government estimated about 82,900 low-income New Zealanders’ and their families would be better off by $18 a week on average.

More changes to come

The Government has introduced a bill to double the legal minimum of paid sick leave to 10 days a year by late-2021.

The maximum amount of sick leave that can be stockpiled by an employee will remain at 20 days.

The law is expected to change halfway through 2021, with the changes coming into effect from two months after passage.

The move will bring New Zealand into line with countries like Australia and the United Kingdom.

Businesses wanted a delay to the increase in sick leave for workers, as they contended with difficulties as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.