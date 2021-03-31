Gore woman co-ordinates letter-writing campaign to PM about housing crisis

A Gore woman and her six-year-old daughter are spearheading a letter writing campaign to get Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to take more action about the housing crisis.

Laura Williams has been writing letters to Prime Minister since the middle of March, and convinced others to join her. She will post the 150 letters from her household on Wednesday, and has asked the more than 30 other letter writers from around the country to do the same.

Williams had set out to write one letter for each unaffordable house for sale in her area, to show the scale of the problem.

“There were 58 houses in Gore listed, and there was pretty much maybe one of them might be affordable, but even that was a bit of a stretch,” she said.

She and her husband had moved to Gore from Canterbury a year-and-a-half ago, and were renting. In the time it took to sell their house in Canterbury and be ready to buy one in Gore, the price of houses had risen about $100,000.

SUPPLIED Laura Williams and her daughter Lucy are taking action over unaffordable housing.

“Once I’d finished the 58 letters, I was like, if we can’t buy any houses here, what’s commuting distance? If I look at the entirety of Southland there’s something like 450 houses listed, and only about two of them I would consider within reach.”

Williams grew up in Auckland, but could not imagine being able to afford to move back there. Her mother bought Williams’ childhood home for $67,500 in 1984 in the North Shore suburb of Birkdale.

“She sold it in 2001 for $180,000, and then it was just sold last December for $1.2 million, so I’m never going back to Auckland. They’ve done it up, but it’s still just a random house in the suburbs.”

Williams had the idea after talking her daughter through the news, and explaining the housing crisis to her.

“So when my daughter asked, what are we going to do about it … well we’re in a rental, we can’t exactly invite everyone into our house, so we can write letters and advocate for them.”

It was frustrating to see the issue portrayed as one between landlords and tenants, or National versus Labour, which distracted from the issue, she said.

“Even with the way our private rental system works, single mums often end up right at the bottom of the barrel in terms of being tenants.

“It feels very much like the really big massive problem which should be at the forefront of our minds, which is that there’s 22,000 whole households of people who don’t have anywhere to go, they’re living in really awful circumstances, are being left behind and forgotten.”

A record 22,521 households are currently waiting for a state or social home.

SUPPLIED Williams will post the 150 letters from her household on Wednesday.

The Government’s announcement last Tuesday of measures aimed at making housing more affordable did not change Williams’ mind. It widened the net slightly, she said, but did not help people such as the working poor who had no chance of getting a deposit together for a house.

Williams was a member of The Opportunities Party (TOP), and active in an unofficial TOP meme group on Facebook, but said her letter-writing campaign was not endorsed or organised by the political party.

“I’ve got people who’ve voted all sorts of different ways. I don’t tell people what to write, I’m just saying we need to get attention for this issue to ask for more action for it, and I’ve just been telling people write from your heart and what you feel.”

She did not expect Ardern to sit and read the letters, but people in her office would have to.

“A lot of people said, nobody’s going to read those and I said in response, if they were found to be shovelling unread mail from citizens into the fire we would have a much bigger scandal on our hands here.

“At least they will have some kind of measurable indication that people want more for this group of vulnerable people so hopefully it will turn into something, but I can at least look my daughter in the eyes and say we tried.”

Williams had been told she was naive, “but the thing is I’d rather seem foolish than completely disengaged and be heartless.

“If we’re not going look we need to have every child in the country housed in a stable environment where they can focus on their education, and just playing and growing up into well-adjusted adults, then we’re kind of failing them.”