Qantas and Air NZ gearing up for trans-Tasman bubble opening ahead of Tuesday announcement

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says it's maintaining flexibility in regards to when border restrictions may ease.

Air New Zealand and Qantas are getting wheels in motion for the opening of a trans-Tasman bubble.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce when two-way quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel will be possible between New Zealand and Australia.

An airline industry source said Jetconnect, Qantas’ New Zealand subsidiary, had started recalling its New Zealand based crew in time for an expected trans-Tasman bubble opening mid-April.

Before the coronavirus pandemic Qantas employed 470 crew and 127 pilots at Jetconnect in New Zealand. It also had 15 Qantas airport staff.

Qantas, like most airlines, retrenched heavily at the start of the pandemic and made 6000 staff redundant across the business. A surplus of about 15,000 staff were to be managed through a mix of stand down, annual leave and leave without pay.

It is not clear what impact the cost-cutting measures had on its New Zealand operation but Qantas stopped flying to New Zealand for about six months during the height of the pandemic.

Qantas has said in the past Qantas and Jetstar will ramp up flights in time for the opening of a two-way bubble.

“We will have more details to share with passengers when the bubble is announced.”

iStock Qantas and Air New Zealand are making changes in preparation of a trans-Tasman bubble.

It resumed low frequency trans-Tasman services when a one-way bubble opened in mid-October. It currently operates just two Sydney-Auckland flights per week on Monday and Friday.

Meanwhile, Air New Zealand has been cancelling flights as it rejigs its schedule in preparation for a trans-Tasman bubble.

On Tuesday Auckland Airport’s departures board showed three Air New Zealand cancellations (Auckland-Sydney, Auckland-Melbourne and Auckland-Brisbane), two cancellations on Thursday (Auckland-Melbourne and Auckland-Sydney) and a handful on Thursday and Friday.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said its networks team had been doing some “tidying up” of its Covid and pre-Covid schedules over the past few days to prepare for a Tasman bubble opening.

“So this has resulted in what looks like cancellations. There were no passengers booked to travel on these services.”

The Board of Airlines New Zealand, whose members include Air New Zealand, Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia, said members were hoping the start date would be no longer than three weeks after the Prime Minister’s announcement on April 6.