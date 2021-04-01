My Food Bag gets a tasty rating from Jarden, which targets a $1.90 share price

If you’ve been disappointed by the performance of your My Food Bag shares, take heart.

My Food Bag shares fell on their first day of trading on the NZX on March 5, and have not recovered. They were sold to new investors at $1.85 each, closed at $1.74 on their first day, and have failed to meet their offer price. They closed on Friday at $1.60.

However, in a research report, Jarden analysts Andrew Steele and Lily Zhuang gave My Food Bag shares a Buy rating, and a target price of $1.90 each.

The meal kit company was operating in a total available market the analysts estimated to be over $6 billion.

READ MORE:

* My Food Bag share price dragged down by 'broader market weakness'

* My Food Bag shares slump on NZX debut, down 8.1%

* The Detail: All you need to know as My Food Bag heads to the stock market



My Food Bag had an attractive, scalable business which generated good cashflow, and it was the dominant player in the market, they said.

Steele and Zhuang forecast strong profit growth, and because of its low cost model and low debt, the company had the ability to pay healthy dividends to shareholders.

SUPPLIED Shares in My Food Bag get a target price of $1.90 per share, above its offer price, from Jarden analysts.

“MFB is a relatively mature operator with a strong incumbent position within the competitive meal market,” they wrote.

MFB’s forecast revenue of $189.8 million for the 2021 financial year gave it a “modest” 2.9 per cent share of the potential market.

Rival HelloFresh appeared to be chasing customers more aggressively than My Food Bag, with “eye-catching discounts”, but was likely to lose many of them at the end of the discount period.

However, My Food Bag was also a victim of churn, with 315,000 current and former customers on its database compared with 45,000 retained customers in the second quarter of 2021.

My Food Bag generally sat at a premium price point compared with HelloFresh, but at a discount to Woop, the analysts said.

However, HelloFresh had a much narrower range of products. My Food Bag had twice the number of offerings of Woop, and three times the offerings of HelloFresh.

“We expect part of the price premium for MFB vs HelloFresh reflects MFB’s focus on locally sourced brand name ingredients, which enhance overall product appeal but may cost more to source.

“In contrast, the pricing discount to Woop likely reflects that Woop provides key ingredients pre-prepared, in order to reduce the meal preparation and cooking time (a key differentiator for Woop from the two major peers).”

There was always the possibility of another competitor, for example German company Marley Spoon which was operating in Australia. It was also possible supermarkets would compete more aggressively with their own offerings.

My Food Bag was founded in 2013 by Cecilia and James Robinson and is fronted by celebrity chef Nadia Lim.