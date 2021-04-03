Kmart online customer confronted with a 'worrying' search suggestion

A ‘worrying’ search suggestion for an online shopper has left them feeling shocked. (File photo)

A customer online shopping with Kmart was left feeling “shocked” after the top two suggestions in the search bar revealed two confronting words.

Paul Chadwick, of Hamilton, was shopping for a suitcase for his son when he typed in the letters ‘sui’ into the search engine.

“The first thing to come up as a suggestion on the search was ‘suicide’, the second was ‘suicide hooks,’” Chadwick told Stuff.

“I typed it a few times because I thought I typed it wrong, but it kept coming up. I thought ‘why am I seeing this here?’”

“Why does it have suicide in the search engine at all?

“I wonder why the algorithm of Kmart has 'suicide' and ‘suicide hooks’ as one of the top two suggestions.

“Suitcase or suit wasn’t even any of the options.”

If selected, there were ‘no results’ for either suggestion.

Kmart The top suggestion when Chadwick was searching for a suitcase.

It left Chadwick feeling disturbed and shocked.

“Suicide is a prevalent thing in society, especially in New Zealand with young men.

“I’d hate for someone to read into it,” he said.

“I know it sounds bizarre, but we’re easily influenced nowadays, so why is this coming up in anything?”

Chadwick suffered from depression in his 20s after losing his mother, father and sister in the space of four years.

“When it comes up on a Kmart search engine it’s concerning.”

It was also a top suggestion for Stuff reporters when using the online store.

The Australian-based chain is an affordable retail store owned by Wesfarmers. It has 209 stores in Australia and 25 in New Zealand.

In a statement Kmart said: “To allow customers to effectively find the products they need on the Kmart website, search terms are automatically selected based on a products name or the products description.

“The search term mentioned, is referring to the product ‘Jarvis Walker Suicide Hooks,’ a commonly used fishing hook reference.

“We have ensured to pass this feedback onto our teams as they currently work to refine and improve the search term functionality. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention.”

Where to get help

Lifeline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 354

Depression Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline (open 24/7) - 0800 611 116

Samaritans (open 24/7) - 0800 726 666

Suicide Crisis Helpline (open 24/7) - 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Youthline (open 24/7) - 0800 376 633. You can also text 234 for free between 8am and midnight, or email talk@youthline.co.nz

0800 WHATSUP children’s helpline - phone 0800 9428 787 between 1pm and 10pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10pm on weekends. Online chat is available from 7pm to 10pm every day at www.whatsup.co.nz.

Kidsline (open 24/7) - 0800 543 754. This service is for children aged 5 to 18. Those who ring between 4pm and 9pm on weekdays will speak to a Kidsline buddy. These are specially trained teenage telephone counsellors.

Your local Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254 (0800 RURAL HELP)

Alcohol Drug Helpline (open 24/7) - 0800 787 797. You can also text 8691 for free.