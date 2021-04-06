Trans-Tasman bubble: Timing of opening could hurt some regions, economist says

Auckland's Cordis hotel managing Franz Mascarenhas hopes Aussies will fill beds when the Trans Tasman bubble finally kicks off.

A travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia will highlight labour shortages and could leave some regions worse off than when borders were closed, an economist says.

At around 4pm on Tuesday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on April 18 at 11.59pm.

Air New Zealand had already loaded up its booking system with flights from mid-April in preparation. And commentators are anticipating a surge of travellers wanting to cross the ditch to visit family and friends and satisfy a travel itch which hasn’t been scratched since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tourism New Zealand research estimates about 800,000 Australians will visit New Zealand in the first six months of the border opening. In 2019 1.5 million Australians visited New Zealand and spent $2.7 billion.

Australians are our largest tourist market by volume, making up about 40 per cent of pre-Covid arrivals.

After Ardern’s announcement Tourism New Zealand said it estimated quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand could bring in $1b to the economy by the end of the year.

Economist Benje Patterson said he did not expect Australians to return to New Zealand in the numbers Tourism NZ was predicting.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand recalled A320 crew in preparation for a trans-Tasman bubble.

“It's quite unlikely in the short run that we would see that volume,” Patterson said.

That was due to airline and tourism industry capacity but also practicality, he said.

“Who actually is going to travel if there's always the risk that you get stranded for a few days.”

If Australians did return in their droves tourism operators in some areas may find themselves under resourced, he said.

“It will take a bit of time before they can get their workforce back up to meet demand if these higher scenarios are eventuating.”

Supplied Independent economist Benje Patterson says some regions could be worse off when a trans-Tasman bubble opens.

In large urban areas there was a big enough labour pool to fill shortages, he said.

“But in smaller destinations where they relied on this itinerant workforce passing through there's certainly not going to be enough locals that are there to fill the roles.

“There are certainly going to be some bottlenecks.”

During winter Australians tended to visit fewer places in New Zealand and stayed in either large urban areas for a city getaway, or ski destinations like Queenstown and Wanaka, he said.

If New Zealanders chose to head across the ditch to seek warmer weather over winter instead of continuing to explore their backyard then some regions would struggle, he said.

“There are going to be very few places in net terms over the winter months that actually directly gain from this trans-Tasman bubble.”

Auckland, Wellington, Queenstown and Wanaka would do OK, but places like Northland, the West Coast and Fiordland would struggle, he said.

“They may well actually lose in net terms compared with last winter unless of course Australians just completely change their behaviour.

“It's still going to be a long winter and there's still going to need to be support for some of these struggling communities.”

Hilton Hotel Queenstown manager Chris Ehmann said he had been offering good rates to ensure the hotel was busy and able to retain staff.

He didn't expect a travel bubble would have a major impact on Queenstown until July, when skiers usually visited.

“Historically May and June have never been busy months, even pre-Covid,” he said.

He expected to see accommodation providers at different stages of preparedness and some would not be able to quickly adapt to greater demand.

There were no staff available for those who needed them, he said.

“It's challenging even now. Everyone is looking for certain positions and are not filling them.”

The ski fields would be looking for several hundred people also, he said.

He hoped the Government would continue to extend visas for overseas workers as there were no new workers coming in to replace the thousands of migrants who returned to their home countries in the last year.

“The worst thing that can happen is they don't extend the visas.”

Southern Bars director Chris Buckley said the uncertainty of the visa situation for many workers was a major concern.

“We know it's going to be hard to fill gaps.”

Some hospitality businesses may look at changing the way they provided service, such as introducing electronic ordering, he said.

“The bugger about things like that is once people get used to them, we won't see that position open up again.”

However, he was looking forward to hearing positive news about a travel bubble.

“Australians may be only 40 per cent of our income but right now that will be a big help.”

Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes said there must be a shift in the way Queenstown hospitality, accommodation and activity providers staffed their businesses.

“The Government has been quite clear that its approach to migrants in the future is never going to be the way it was pre-Covid.”

The heavy reliance on the migrant workforce would make it tough for many businesses to reach previous levels of capacity, he said.

Amelia Gain, co-founder and chief executive of accommodation management business Preno, said operators wanted certainty around when a bubble would open.

“The general consensus is that people just want a date that they can work to.”

Some would need to hire extra staff because they had reduced their headcount over the past year, she said.

“They worry that if tourism bounces back they don't have the staff to host.”

Accommodation providers had been gearing up for increased business, and in March Preno had a record month for property sign ups.

"We expect it to continue or be even bigger in April."

She said some businesses had also improved their systems and processes to operate with fewer staff but continued to provide the same level of service, she said.

She said typically May and June were quiet months for tourism in New Zealand.

“There will be a loss in terms of some people visiting Australia instead of travelling domestically.”

But there would still be a gain of Australian travellers who would potentially spend more and New Zealanders who had been exploring their backyard would continue to do so, she said.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts said over winter Australians typically visited ski resorts such as Queenstown and Wanaka and Christchurch for Mount Hutt.

But that’s not going to happen until June onwards.

“We’re likely to see quite unusual patterns. People will be visiting friends and family.“

Main centres would see the bulk of visitors first off, he said.

He expected “weird travel patterns”, and Australians may visit parts of the country not usually on their radar at this time of year such as Hawke’s Bay, Northland.

He said New Zealanders would head to Australia but expected the bubble to deliver a net benefit for New Zealand.

He said Tourism Industry Aotearoa wanted New Zealanders to consider holidaying at home.

Tourism workforce support business Go With Tourism programme director Matt Stenton said a lack of a roadmap to the opening of a bubble had limited the tourism sector’s ability to prepare for an influx of visitors.

“Once we've got that roadmap that will allow businesses to start planning what their skilled workforce needs to be.”

Prior to Covid-19 New Zealand’s tourism sector needed 40,000 workers by 2025, he said. That shortage had now doubled to 80,000 people in the next five to 10 years due to the amount of international workers New Zealand had lost, he said.

“We are in a worse position than we were pre-Covid.”

In an economic report on Tuesday Kiwibank said since the end of the summer holiday period, a lack of international arrivals had started to bite hard on tourist operators.

“These operators are desperate to see foreign tourists back experiencing what we have to offer - even if it's just the Aussie market to start with.”

There was likely to be some pent-up demand from across the Tasman.

“While an April travel bubble comes too late for the tourist summer season, it does provide some of our key tourist hotspots, such as Queenstown, with hope as we head towards the ski season.”