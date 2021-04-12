Waikato firm Gallagher scored Five Eyes contracts because it kept manufacturing out of China

Chief executive and executive director of Gallagher Group Kahl Betham said the company’s decision to base its manufacturing in New Zealand has paid off.

A decision by one of Waikato’s largest and longest established family companies not to base its manufacturing in China helped it score security contracts in “Five Eyes” countries.

And a leading academic says Kiwi companies need to be increasingly mindful of the risks associated with manufacturing their products in China.

Speaking at a recent tech forum in Hamilton, Kahl Betham,​ newly-appointed chief executive of the Gallagher Group, said the company is entrusted to protect military sites offshore and “all the power and gas in Europe”.

Five Eyes is an intelligence sharing arrangement between New Zealand, Australia, Britain, Canada and the US.

Aside from the company’s focus on innovation, a strength of Gallagher is the fact its manufacturing operation is based in Waikato.

“We actually deliberately decided to invest in automation, which is peopleless, so that we can bring home some commodity-based manufacturing from China that was previously unaffordable,” Betham said.

“In fact the only reason we’re in the US Government right now, and Five Eyes countries, is because we didn’t go and manufacture in China like everybody else did. Even our American competitors went there. So just think about that, New Zealand is an advantage. Waikato is an advantage,” he said.

SUPPLIED An aerial shot of the Gallagher Group's Kahikatea Drive site in Hamilton, showing the company's manufacturing facilities.

“So the people who are responsible for Australia, New Zealand, UK, US and Canada’s intelligence and military have stated that we are the world’s best offering by buying it from us.”

Five Eyes partners have become increasingly wary of Chinese technology, including telecommunications giant Huawei.

Gallagher does a small amount of “low consequence and low value” manufacturing in places like China and Australia, but the company’s Hamilton headquarters is where about 700 staff turn ideas into reality, Betham said.

Waikato University law professor Alexander Gillespie​ said Kiwi companies have to weigh up the risks of manufacturing in China and be mindful of their social responsibilities.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waikato University law professor Alexander Gillespie said New Zealand companies manufacturing in China have to be mindful of their social responsibilities (file photo).

Allegations of genocide and human rights abuse in Xinjiang, in China’s north-west, has prompted international companies such as H&M and Nike to stop using cotton sourced from the region. This, in turn, has triggered threats of a consumer boycott in China.

Tech companies opting to manufacture in China could be subject to concerns their software or hardware features “backdoors” that allow Chinese officials remote access.

“So two factors: the technology and the labour supply means that companies will have to start becoming a little more aware of who they’re engaging with and why,” Gillespie said.

“I think it’s important for companies that are operating in China to carefully consider their social responsibilities, especially around concerns like human rights. Because the risk that the company faces is not just a consumer backlash in China, like with Nike and H&M. The risk is a company is traced to poor labour standards and there is a consumer backlash in the Western World.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Minister for Digital Economy and Communications David Clark speaks at a Grow Waikato event in Hamilton.

Betham said basing Gallagher’s manufacturing in Hamilton has many benefits: from upskilling people in the Waikato for careers in high tech, to ensuring the highest levels of product quality.

Despite its global reputation, Gallagher only has three-quarters of a per cent of the security sector worldwide, so the opportunity to grow is significant.

Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications David Clark​ said the coronavirus pandemic served to highlight the importance of technology to the country’s resilience.

One of Clark’s tasks as minister is to develop a digital strategy for New Zealand, bringing together work already underway, and identifying potential gaps.

Clark said New Zealand is trusted on the world stage and often finds itself at the international trade table because it is regarded as an honest broker.

“I think some of the work Gallagher is doing is a real illustration of the trust that we have around the world,” Clark said.

Aaron Leaman/Stuff Company X director and co-founder David Hallett said New Zealand’s reputation internationally is beyond reproach.

“People trust our products and want to pick them up, and we need to make sure we’re exploiting that opportunity for our businesses more broadly.”

David Hallett,​ co-founder and director of Hamilton-based software specialist Company X, said the growth of the tech sector is because international customers want to work with New Zealand businesses.

Part of the attraction of New Zealand companies is staff’s fluency in English – the language of international business – and our time zones which are well aligned with the west coast of the United States.

“And our reputation is beyond reproach in terms of UN measures, we’re number one in ethics. Ethically, we’re seen as one of the top in the world,” Hallett said.

Aaron Leaman/Stuff Venture capitalist Rob Vickery is seeking entrepreneurs with “crazy, audacious ideas”.

In 2020, international venture capitalist Rob Vickery​ immigrated to New Zealand from the United States after seeing an opportunity to help take Kiwi start-ups to the next level.

Vickery, who has based his company Hillfarrance Venture Capital in Hamilton, said there is no reason New Zealand can’t create multibillion-dollar tech companies, adding entrepreneurs need to look beyond just Australasia.

“To do that we need people like me to fund them, and we need you [entrepreneurs] to be swinging really big and really hard for crazy, audacious ideas.”