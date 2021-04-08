Trans-Tasman bubble will be bad for business, Taupō lodge owner says

The Prime Minister said she knows many will welcome the new travel options like she has.

A Taupō lodge owner says business will go from bad to worse when a trans-Tasman bubble opens on April 19.

Steven Strong, who runs a boutique lodge with views over Lake Taupō, said a bubble with Australia “will be the last nail in our hospitality coffin”.

Strong, who was happy to have his name published but not the name of his lodge, said pre-Covid-19 about 90 per cent of its customers were international visitors.

But in the five years he and his wife had owned the lodge, they had hosted just five couples from Australia.

“Most that do come to Taupō go straight to the snow fields and that's it. They do not come into town or shop or stay in a hotel, motel or lodge; they come to ski then go home.”

Tourism New Zealand estimates the economy will receive a $1 billion injection in 2021 from the trans-Tasman bubble, with about 800,000 Australians actively considering a visit New Zealand in the first six months of the border opening.

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff A lodge owner in Taupō says in the five years he has owned the business he has had five bookings from Australian visitors.

Strong said domestic tourism had helped a little over the past year but New Zealanders were not big spenders when it came to tourism and hospitality on home soil.

“Sorry to say, Kiwis are tight arses to be honest.”

When the bubble opened, what little domestic visitors the lodge was attracting would be impacted, as New Zealanders headed over to Australia for a holiday instead of staying in New Zealand, he said.

“I don't think it is a win-win. I think it is a lose for us.”

nzski Ski Time in Methven is a 40-minute drive from Mt Hutt.

In contrast, Peter and Susanne Wood of Ski Time accommodation in Methven, Canterbury, said that within hours of the travel bubble announcement, they had their first bookings from across the Tasman.

“We have a high number of returnees, people who have been coming to us for years.

“They must have been online straight away which is good because we expect many others to do the same and so encourage people to be quick,” Susanne Wood said.

About 70 per cent of Ski Time's clientele, particularly in winter, came from Australia. Business had reduced considerably since the first lockdown in 2020. The trans-Tasman bubble was “essential” for the business, Peter Wood said.

“A busy upcoming ski season is absolutely key for us and others,” he said.

Simon Maude/Stuff Auckland stands to make the most from the return of Australian tourists over winter, one economist says.

Independent economist Benje Patterson said the economic benefits of the trans-Tasman travel bubble would likely be unevenly shared by New Zealand's tourism destinations over the winter months.

“Put simply – many Kiwi destinations may struggle to attract Aussie travellers during the colder months and instead will miss out on New Zealanders who head to warmer destinations across the ditch,’’ Patterson said.

It would not be until summer that the net gains from the New Zealand-Australian travel bubble announced on Tuesday would filter through to all parts of the country.

Much of last winter’s travel income had been made because Kiwis had nowhere else to go, he said.

Patterson based his numbers on a model where 60 per cent of that extra spending headed to Australia this winter and the Australian visitation to New Zealand recovered to 60 per cent of its usual winter levels.

According to this scenario, the only places to gain materially during the winter months were Auckland, Wellington and ski destination Queenstown.

Auckland's net gain could be close to $150 million compared with winter last year, while Wellington would make $40m to $50m.

Queenstown would only gain $20m to $25m but would make in order of $125m if visitor levels returned to 100 per cent of what they were.

Ski destinations Ruapehu and Wānaka would also make positive gains (nearly zero for Wānaka), and businesses serving visitors in Dunedin and the Manawatū might “also stand their ground”.

However, some regions would miss the “sugar rush” of domestic tourism they had enjoyed, particularly Northland and Taupō ($25m and $23m lower).

They had enjoyed good summers and so would probably weather the winter well, compared with the West Coast, Mackenzie and Fiordland, which looked set to each lose about $10m to $15m compared with last winter.

These were areas that were not high on Australians’ travel radars during winter and the Government would probably have to provide support, Patterson said.

But if visitor behaviour was dramatically better than expected, with Australian levels returning to normal or better still, deciding to “travel like crazy”, the outcome could be very different.

Also pivotal was the ability of airlines and tourism destinations to ramp back up to normal.