Trans-Tasman bubble airfares: Three airlines, three different price points

An Air New Zealand frequent flyer says the airline lowered trans-Tasman fares by about $300 for Tuesday’s trans-Tasman bubble announcement, but they are still about $100 more than what they were pre-pandemic.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a trans-Tasman bubble would open from April 19, allowing for quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia.

Auckland resident and Air New Zealand Gold member John Egan snapped up a fare immediately after the announcement.

He said he paid just over $700 for a return "the works" airfare from Auckland to Sydney for Queens Birthday weekend in early June to visit friends with his husband.

READ MORE:

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Air NZ boss's fist pump moment

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Timing of opening could hurt some regions, economist says

* Qantas and Air NZ gearing up for trans-Tasman bubble opening ahead of Tuesday announcement



The works fare allows for one checked bag, a carry-on bag, meal and drinks, inflight entertainment and seat select.

Egan said just before Tuesday's bubble announcement he paid $25 to hold the fare and avoid a rush of people trying to buy in the aftermath.

“It was a little bit higher than I would have expected."

Supplied Air New Zealand's 787-9 Dreamliners “are going to get a real working out” on trans-Tasman routes, chief executive Greg Foran says.

But the fare was still $300 cheaper than when he checked it a week earlier, he said.

“They clearly lowered the prices with the announcement of the bubble, but they're not as low as they were before all of this stuff happened.”

Pre-pandemic he would have expected to pay $600 for a comparable fare.

Everything going to plan he would make another trip across the ditch for a conference in July, he said.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said Tuesday was a record day for sales on the Tasman for the airline, with tens of thousands of flights booked in the hours after the bubble announcement.

“Auckland-Sydney was our most popular route yesterday, seeing the largest growth in bookings to date,” Foran said.

Air New Zealand will operate up to 82 flights in the first week of quarantine-free trans-Tasman travel.

Foran said its trans-Tasman capacity would start at about 50 per cent of pre-Covid levels, but it could be increased quickly if needed.

Qantas and its budget subsidiary Jetstar will operate up to 122 return flights per week across the Tasman

Qantas had been operating less than 3 per cent of its pre-Covid capacity on the Tasman but when the bubble opened capacity would increase to 83 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

To begin with Air New Zealand, Qantas and Jetstar will be the only airlines competing on the Tasman. Virgin Australia said it was committed to trans-Tasman flying when the market fully recovered but for now would focus on its Australian domestic operation.

Airfare searches on Wednesday show a return Auckland-Sydney economy fare, departing on April 19 and returning April 25 will cost $659 on Air New Zealand, $561 on Jetstar and $753 on Qantas.

Flying Wellington-Melbourne return on the same dates costs $640 on Air New Zealand and $754 on Qantas. Jetstar flights departing on April 20 and returning April 25 cost $720.

Flying Christchurch-Brisbane return in April costs $671 on Air New Zealand and $909 on Qantas. Jetstar does not fly the route.

Auckland-Gold Coast return flights in April will cost $630 on Air New Zealand and $707 on Qantas. Jetstar does not fly direct.

Prices remain much the same for at least the next two months.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Board of Airline Representatives New Zealand Justin Tighe-Umbers says it supports international airlines adopting the ICAO measures.

Justin Tighe-Umbers, executive director of the Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand said there would be three or four airlines that would offer flights in the next few months.

But whether fares would return to pre-Covid levels was too early to tell, he said.

“The Tasman has always been one of the most fiercely competitive routes in the world,” Mr Tighe-Umbers says.

“While competition will no doubt remain strong as airlines seek to retain traveller loyalty, the facts include aviation has been decimated by Covid-19 and airlines have little opportunity to spread costs across routes.”