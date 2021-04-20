Worksafe investigating after critical injury at Eves Valley sawmill

The incident occurred at the Carter Holt Harvey sawmill in the Eves Valley last Thursday. (File photo)

Worksafe has launched an investigation after a person was critically injured at a sawmill, near Nelson.

The Eves Valley Rd sawmill is owned by Carter Holt Harvey.

A police spokeswoman said it was notified of an incident where a person was injured at a commercial premises on Eves Valley Road about 12.15pm last Thursday. Police were making enquiries.

St John communications advisor Gerard Campbell​ said a person was taken to Nelson Hospital by ambulance with critical injuries.

It is understood the person was transferred to Christchurch Hospital a short time later.

A spokesman for Canterbury District Health Board said it was unable to provide an update on the patient’s condition.

A spokeswoman for Worksafe said it had been notified of the event and an investigation into the incident was underway.

Carter Holt Harvey have been approached for comment.