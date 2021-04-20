Worksafe investigating after critical injury at Eves Valley sawmill
Worksafe has launched an investigation after a person was critically injured at a sawmill, near Nelson.
The Eves Valley Rd sawmill is owned by Carter Holt Harvey.
A police spokeswoman said it was notified of an incident where a person was injured at a commercial premises on Eves Valley Road about 12.15pm last Thursday. Police were making enquiries.
St John communications advisor Gerard Campbell said a person was taken to Nelson Hospital by ambulance with critical injuries.
It is understood the person was transferred to Christchurch Hospital a short time later.
A spokesman for Canterbury District Health Board said it was unable to provide an update on the patient’s condition.
A spokeswoman for Worksafe said it had been notified of the event and an investigation into the incident was underway.
Carter Holt Harvey have been approached for comment.
Stuff