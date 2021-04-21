Minimum wage rise hits home - blamed for price lift at cafe near Parliament

The minimum wage rise to $20 at the start of April has been blamed for a price increase at a cafe opposite Parliament in Wellington.

At the start of this month the minimum wage rose 5.8 per cent to $20 an hour from $18.90, as part of a series of increases over three years. It was first signalled in 2017 when the minimum wage was $15.75.

On Friday, National MP Christopher Luxon said he had seen a sign at Cellar-vate cafe, operated by owners of the neighbouring Backbencher pub, about prices going up after the minimum wage hit $20.

“It illustrates the reality for small businesses of the recently implemented minimum wage increase from $18.90 to $20.00,” he said in a Facebook post.

Laura Tantrum, duty manager at Backbencher, confirmed prices had recently risen at Cellar-vate.

“It’s to cover costs, so we can afford to pay staff at minimum wage,” she said.

unsplash The minimum wage rise is one of a number of factors putting pressure on businesses, says Retail NZ’s Greg Harford.

Some employees were paid above the minimum wage.

Feedback from customers had been good, although some staff were initially apprehensive about the increase, she said.

“Everyone understands, they’re very happy people are being paid the minimum wage.”

She had worked at the Backbencher for a year, and prices had not gone up in that time.

There were a number of reasons behind the move, but the minimum wage rise was the driving factor, she said.

Business was going well now, after an economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Covid had a pretty big impact, we’re back to good levels of sales, both at the pub and cafe.”

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said the minimum wage rise was one of a number of factors – including increased sick leave, and rising costs such as freight and power - currently putting pressure on businesses.

“We’re getting really solid feedback on the need to put prices up,” he said.

“A lot of stuff is feeding into that inflationary narrative.”

In a recent Retail NZ survey of retailers, 37 per cent of respondents said they would be less able to reward employee performance as a result of the minimum wage rise.

A third also said they expected to cut the hours offered employees as a result of the minimum wage rise, 30 per cent expected to cut the number of people they employed in the next three months, and 21 per cent expected to reduce other employee benefits.

Thirty-four per cent expected no change as a result of the minimum wage rise, and 9 per cent said they would increase automation.

Thirteen per cent expected “other” results, including price rises and a reduced ability to hire unskilled staff.

John Nicholson/Stuff The minimum wage applies to a fairly small proportion of the workforce, says United Union Aotearoa’s Gerard Hehir.

Unite Union Aotearoa national secretary Gerard Hehir said there was nothing unusual about the latest minimum wage rise, which was well-signalled.

“Everyone has to do it, so if prices are having to go up a bit, then other businesses are under exactly the same pressure.

“With the minimum wage, everyone is in exactly the same position.”

The proportion of the workforce paid the minimum wage was fairly small, he said.

According to MBIE, about 175,500 people were expected to benefit from the minimum wage rise, compared with the total 2.7 million people in employment.

People on the minimum wage tended to spend the increase in the areas they lived and worked in, so the money went back to the community, Hehir said.

“There’s tremendous support for raising the position of those at the bottom.

“The bottom line is someone working full time should be able to support themselves.”

Most minimum wage workers in hospitality were not able to get 40 hours’ work a week, with 30 hours quite common.

‘”If people can’t afford to live on their wages, the taxpayer – and that includes businesses – ends up propping them up. Why should the taxpayer support someone working full time?”

Most people accepted the minimum wage, and the effect of a $1 rise was “miniscule”, he said.