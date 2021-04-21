Covid-19: Customs and Immigration NZ officers can process red and green zone passengers on same day

Auckland International Airport has split its international terminal in two to enable safe quarantine-free travel.

Quarantine-free arrivals into New Zealand are being processed by border agency workers who also process passengers heading straight into managed isolation and quarantine – something a public health professor says shouldn’t be happening.

All passengers flying into New Zealand must go directly into managed isolation and be processed through airport red zones unless they are coming straight from Australia, the Cook Islands or Niue, in which case they can pass through airport green zones and enter the country quarantine-free.

However, there are no measures in place to stop passengers from a green flight being processed by Customs or Immigration New Zealand (INZ) officials who have interacted with passengers coming off a red flight, and are potentially carrying the Covid-19 virus.

University of Otago, Wellington department of public health epidemiologist professor Nick Wilson said there should be complete separation of the two zones, and that included workers.

“On the face of it, it just doesn’t seem good to have any mixing of the red zone and green zone workers,” Wilson said.

“They’re meant to be entirely separate.”

John Anthony/Stuff Medical grade masks are mandatory for both passengers and staff in Auckland Airport’s red zone.

Both Customs and Immigration NZ said they were following Ministry of Health guidelines.

Wilson said the Ministry of Health was not always giving the best advice, and it sometimes got things wrong.

“Just because the Ministry of Health says something is state of the art, it doesn’t mean it’s correct.”

Professor Nick Wilson says a detailed risk assessment is needed of border workers working in red and green zones.

For example New Zealand’s hotel quarantine model did not meet World Health Guidelines, he said.

“And yet the Ministry of Health says hotel quarantine is OK.”

The ministry was also very slow in recommending the use of masks, he said.

“I don't think the Ministry of Health has really had adequate standards and the evidence is that we have border failures.”

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman said protections such as vaccines and regular testing meant the risk posed by a red zone airport worker working in an airport’s green zone on any given day was no different to a border worker going to a supermarket or making any other visits on their way home from work.

“From a public health perspective, provided the stringent red zone precautions for workers are followed while in red zone areas, there is no reason why they couldn’t also work in a green zone area.”

John Anthony/Stuff Auckland Airport has separated its terminal, so passengers on red flights don't mix with passengers on green flights.

New Zealand’s approach to workers at the borders was aligned with Sydney, she said.

The Ministry of Health had taken an evidence based scientific approach to keeping Covid-19 out of New Zealand.

“As more evidence emerges we will continue to strengthen our approach.”

A Customs spokeswoman said each day, officers would be allocated duties depending on the schedules of flights and needs of the day across Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch airports.

Both Queenstown and Wellington airports were only operating green flights.

“Any officer that is allocated to a role, in either green or red flights, will wear appropriate PPE and required to follow health and safety protocol.”

When they finished their duties in that area, they would remove and dispose of the PPE, wash, and put fresh PPE on before commencing duties in the next area, she said.

John Anthony/Stuff Red zone passengers must show a customs officer verification of a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test result.

The majority of Customs officers who processed passengers at the airports had received at least one if not both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, she said.

All frontline officers at airports were tested for Covid-19 every two weeks, she said.

Customs officers followed strict health and safety protocols while working at the border, including using PPE, physical distancing, physical screens and good hygiene practices such as regular handwashing, she said.

“The health and safety measures that our frontline staff follow are based on Ministry of Health advice and have kept our team members safe throughout the response to Covid-19.

“The rigour of that approach will be maintained and modified to ensure separation of green and red zone practises.”

An Immigration New Zealand spokeswoman said it did not split staff into red and green teams.

“INZ takes the safety of our staff and travellers seriously. We follow Ministry of Health guidelines at all times.”

Staff did not routinely interact with arriving international passengers, she said.

“Generally, INZ interacts with a passenger only when there are specific immigration concerns.”

When interacting with passengers staff exercised social distancing and used PPE, regardless of whether the passenger was on a red or green flight, she said.

All front facing INZ staff were tested regularly and 100 per cent of front facing staff had either completed their vaccination course or were awaiting their second injection, she said.

John Anthony/Stuff Auckland Airport’s red zone is physically separated from its green zone but border staff can move between each.

Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Penny Nelson said its rosters ensured there was no cross-over between the red and green zones at international airports on the same shift.

“We’ve agreed with unions that initially our people working in the red zone will not be deployed, or crossover into the green zone or other MPI work areas, on the same shift,” Nelson said.

“We will constantly review our operations to suit changing passenger volumes and staff needs.”

The Ministry of Health advised that workers were able to move between the zones on the same shift, given the strict PPE and other processes in place, she said.

“However, we’ve taken an extra step and our staff will not be crossing over from red into any other zone during the same shift.”

Only vaccinated staff would be deployed to frontline operations, she said.

Preparations for the trans-Tasman bubble built on MPI’s successful measures for managing the border over the past year. In that time no officers had been infected with Covid-19 in the workplace, she said.

It was also commissioning an independent review of its measures to date.