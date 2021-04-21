Trans-Tasman bubble: Confusion over red zone sign at Sydney Airport resolved

An issue relating to green zone arrivals from New Zealand passing through a door labelled “red zone” at Sydney Airport has been resolved, it is understood.

When the two-way trans-Tasman bubble opened on Monday transit passengers off an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland were escorted through a door at Sydney Airport which said "you are now entering a red zone".

After being taken into an elevator, and down to a lower floor for security screening, passengers were sent back out into an international departures green zone (quarantine-free) area with other passengers bound for New Zealand.

An Australian Border Force spokeswoman said no transit passengers who arrived from New Zealand on a quarantine-free flight on Monday entered a red zone at Sydney Airport.

The red zone was “a substantial distance” along the transfer corridor from the area where the green zone passengers had moved through, she said.

It is understood that following a review, the issue relating to the signage had now been resolved.

But exactly what has changed is unclear.

Australian Border Force was not prepared to have an on the record interview about with Stuff about Sydney Airport’s processes.

A Sydney Airport spokesperson said it worked closely with federal and state government agencies and health clinicians to establish protocols that prevented transiting passengers from entering the red zone.

University of Otago, Wellington department of public health epidemiologist professor Nick Wilson said, on the face of it, it was not a good look to have green zone passengers taken through a door labelled red zone, only to be sent back out into a green zone.

“There's something wrong there,” Wilson said.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said New Zealand Customs was in regular contact with Australian Border Force.

He said he was advised on Tuesday by New Zealand Customs that there was no breach in airport protocols.