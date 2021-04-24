Trans-Tasman bubble: Global exposure worth in excess of $10m in advertising spend, Tourism NZ says

International media coverage featuring emotional scenes of loved ones reuniting when the trans-Tasman bubble opened on Monday has generated “well in excess of” $10 million in value for New Zealand, Tourism NZ says.

Tourism NZ chief executive René de Monchy said it had been monitoring media coverage and saw positive stories about the trans-Tasman bubble featuring prominently on major international outlets including Forbes, Time Magazine, CNN and the BBC.

The value of that exposure in the first 24 hours was worth about $10m if Tourism NZ was to spend the equivalent in marketing costs, he said. Now, five days into the bubble opening, the value was “well in excess” of that, he said.

“That’s what we’ve tracked about the story of New Zealand opening.”

Images of people reconnecting with loved ones had “touched on the heartstrings” of people around the world during what had been a difficult period, he said.

The BBC’s coverage described the bubble as a “joyful occasion” for reunited families and friends and “a huge moment” for airlines.

Abigail Dougherty There were emotional scenes at Auckland International Airport on Monday as family and friends embrace loved ones they had been separated from due to the pandemic.

A Time Magazine headline read: “An Australia-New Zealand Travel Bubble Brings Relief and Elation”.

Shortly after the bubble was announced Tourism New Zealand estimated the economy will receive a $1 billion injection in 2021 from the trans-Tasman bubble, with about 800,000 Australians actively considering a visit New Zealand in the first six months of the border opening.

New Zealand Customs figures show just 124 people arrived in New Zealand from international flights on Sunday.

When the bubble opened on Monday it increased to 4529 quarantine-free travellers. There were 2544 passengers heading from New Zealand to Australia for quarantine-free travel.

Quarantine-free arrivals from Australia were 4392 on Tuesday, 1975 on Wednesday and 3694 on Thursday.

Friday was set to be the busiest day for Air New Zealand since New Zealand closed its borders due to Covid-19, with 42,000 customers travelling on nearly 520 Air New Zealand domestic and international flights.

SUPPLIED Tourism New Zealand chief executive Rene de Monchy says it’s seen a surge in people searching for New Zealand destinations on Google.

de Monchy said, as predicted, the first wave of travellers were those wanting to reconnect with family and friends.

He said it was too early to tell what tourism impact, if any, there had been in the first few days of the trans-Tasman bubble.

“Our expectation is that will take a little bit longer. People will be a little bit cautious.”

Potential holidaymakers would probably look to see how the bubble went and then start to plan their travel, he said.

It had seen a growth in the number of people searching New Zealand destinations on Google and an increase in visitor traffic to newzealand.com from Australia.

Over the past year Tourism New Zealand had continued to promote New Zealand in Australia to encourage people to keep dreaming, he said.

“You can now see that they are starting to turn that dream into a bit of action.”

There would also be fluctuations due to natural holiday patterns, he said. The bubble opening missed the Australian school holidays, but a surge in arrivals was expected for the ski season from June and July.

Over the coming weeks Tourism NZ would launch a “major campaign” to encourage Australians to book a holiday to New Zealand, he said.

Pre-Covid, Australia was New Zealand’s largest source of tourist arrivals.

“This travel zone being open will give some immediate impact for the sector.”

It also allowed the tourism sector to start planning for a brighter future, he said.

Travel website Expedia said despite evolving restrictions and the unpredictable pandemic environment New Zealanders travel sentiment had remained positive.

Its “vacation deprivation” report showed a quarter of travellers surveyed, including New Zealanders, were planning to take more holidays than usual this year, with 82 per cent placing higher value on holidays and nearly half willing to spend more on their bucket list trips.

The research was conducted online among 9200 respondents across North and South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific including Australia and New Zealand.

Domestic was still a key focus but the opening of the trans-Tasman travel bubble resulted in searches on Expedia for Australian destinations surging by almost 460 per cent following the announcement compared to the previous week.

The research showed flexibility was increasingly becoming a pre-requisite for travellers, with 34 per cent saying they would only book travel that was fully refundable.