Covid-19: Cathay Pacific proposes closing New Zealand and Australia pilot bases

In 2016 Cathay Pacific became the first airline to fly the A350 to New Zealand.

Cathay Pacific is proposing to close its New Zealand and Australian pilot bases in a move that could impact nearly 150 pilots, it is understood.

The Hong Kong airline, which suspended its Hong Kong-Auckland service in February, is reviewing all of its pilot bases, someone with knowledge of the situation said.

Across Australasia Cathay Pacific employed 148 pilots.

All Cathay Pacific passenger fleet pilots at overseas bases have been on stand down since May as the airline retrenches due to the ongoing impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on international travel.

An industry source said Cathay Pacific’s Canada base closed recently and New Zealand and Australian pilots had just been given notice about closure proposals.

Proposals to close European bases would follow next, the source said.

All pilots had been offered to move back to Hong Kong but with no housing and accommodation allowances, the source said.

It was probably not worth it for a lot of pilots, considering the high cost of accommodation in Hong Kong, they said.

Cathay Pacific is yet to resume its Auckland flights, but does sell airfares on twice weekly services between Auckland and Hong Kong operated by alliance partner Air New Zealand.

In February 2020 it was Cathay Pacific who was operating Hong Kong services on behalf of Air New Zealand, while the New Zealand flag carrier waited for its 787-9 Rolls-Royce engines to be repaired.

Cathay Pacific operated its first commercial passenger jet service to New Zealand from Hong Kong in 1983 and has been running a sales office in New Zealand since 1974.

Pre-pandemic Cathay Pacific operated twice daily flights from Hong Kong to Auckland during the summer, and in 2016 became the first international airline to fly the A350 to New Zealand.

It also had a seasonal, three-times-weekly, non-stop service to Christchurch before Covid struck.

In October, Cathay announced more than 5000 jobs were being axed and the closure of regional airline Cathay Dragon.