The Warehouse phases out Blu-ray and DVDs from stores as customer demand plummets

Movie buffs will no longer able to dash down to their local red shed to stock up on DVDs or Blu-ray.

A spokeswoman for The Warehouse confirmed the retailer was removing movies from its stores nationwide after a drop in customer demand.

“However, we'll continue to offer a range of movies online, across DVDs and Blu-ray,” she said.

“We’ll also continue to have DVDs and Blu-ray available in our stores for new releases and our multi-buy promotions over the school holidays.”

The move by The Warehouse follows a rise in the popularity of streaming services such as Netflix, Neon and Disney+.

Scott Hammond/Stuff The Warehouse is phasing out the sale of DVDs.

Data from Roy Morgan, released in February, revealed that more than 2.8 million New Zealanders aged 14 or over now watch streaming services in an average four weeks, encompassing 68 per cent of all New Zealanders.

In April, the owners of Auckland’s last DVD store, The Video Shop, announced they were closing its doors after a massive drop in interest in renting movies.

The last video store chain standing, United Video, still has stores in Timaru, Te Puke, Invercargill, Morrinsville and Whangārei but Video Ezy pulled out of New Zealand in 2018 and the last Blockbuster closed its store in Dargaville in 2020.

Massey University senior lecturer in media studies Ian Huffer said the decision by The Warehouse was evidence of the obvious gradual decline of the DVD and Blu-ray industry.

“The casual film viewer has already moved largely to streaming and that is only going to continue,” Huffer said.

But specialist audiences would remain, he said.

“The nature of online streaming is that you have to subscribe, and the inventory is always shifting. You don't own it. For really keen enthusiasts who want to know they can watch their favourite films at any point, they are still going to want to buy DVDs.”

Supplied Media researcher Dr Ian Huffer says avid movie fans will continue to buy DVDs, but it will be difficult to maintain the critical mass needed to ensure local DVD sellers stay open.

DVDs and Blu-rays often come with a lot of extra content and while the general audience might not be particularly fussed, the enthusiast audience would still want a permanent copy with the extra info, Huffer said.

The problem facing that specialist audience was maintaining the critical mass to keep DVD sellers in business, he said.

Movie fans might ultimately have to buy their films from overseas, Huffer said.

But the revival of vinyl records could give people hope that DVDs would not completely disappear, he said.