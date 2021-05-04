Swedish buy-now-pay-later company Klarna launches in NZ

Swedish buy-now-pay-later operator Klarna​ has joined the array of part-payment providers in New Zealand, promising to tackle a “broken” banking sector.

Klarna chief executive Sebastian Siemiatkowski​ said it offered more than the traditional buy-now-pay later payment system. Its app allowed users to shop at a range of stores, including those that had not signed up with Klarna, create wishlists, keep detailed track of spending and calculate their carbon emissions.

Siemiatkowski said Klarna began as a way to resolve some of the disadvantages of using a debit card online, including security, provide easy returns and boost customer satisfaction with what they had ordered.

”If you look at what we do today, our ambitions have expanded beyond that, we realised that retail banking and the credit card space is really broken.”

Too often the traditional banking model offered free services and perks to some, which were paid for by others, he said.

Supplied Klarna allows users to shop at a range of stores including those that have not signed up with Klarna, create wishlists, keep detailed track of spending and calculate their carbon emissions.

Buy-now-pay-later flattened borrowing costs, making it free for all consumers – unless they missed a payment – and shifting the costs of consumer borrowing to merchants who could factor it into their business, he said.

In New Zealand, 10 per cent of online purchases were made with some sort of buy-now-pay-later app last year, according to the 2021 Global Payments Report released in March.

Credit cards accounted for 32 per cent of payments, and debit cards accounted for 15 per cent of online purchases.

Just 12 per cent of in-store purchases were made with cash.

New Zealand already had a crowded buy-now-pay-later market so Klarna was looking to differentiate itself from existing companies by offering a wider range of services, Siemiatkowski said.

There were plans to expand to match what it offered overseas, he said.

”In Europe, we are the competitor of PayPal, we have buy-now-pay-later, but we also have buy now, where you pay the full amount when you pay online, but you get a one click experience, and then we offer a number of other services in other markets.”

In March, the company was valued at US$31 billion (NZ$43b).

Klarna had 90 million active global users in 17 markets and processed 2 million purchases a day.

Supplied Klarna chief executive Sebastian Siemiatkowski says the company expects to bring its full suite of products to New Zealand in the near future.

ASB customers will be able to sign up to Klarna via the ASB mobile app. ASB's parent, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, has an investment stake in Klarna.

While Klarna currently had no New Zealand-based employees, the company was looking to hire 20 people locally in the near future, he said.

Budgeting groups have repeatedly raised concerns over the lack of government oversight of buy-now-pay-later schemes and the potential for societal harm from the largely unregulated consumer debt.

But Siemiatkowski said it was in the interest of the companies to ensure consumers were able to pay.

“There is no purpose getting people into debt [that they can’t manage]. That would be a cost from our perspective. As a company, it is also our moral responsibility to build a product that contributes to society,” he said.

The company conducts a credit check of each customer before they are able to use Klarna, each transaction is assessed and approved individually and a hold is put on accounts that are unable to pay.