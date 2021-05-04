ComCom takes Wellington taxi firm to court over alleged price-fixing

The Commerce Commission has alleged that a Wellington taxi company reached a price-fixing agreement over trips from a Wellington Airport taxi rank.

The commission said on Tuesday that it had filed proceedings in the High Court in Wellington against Hutt and City Taxis Ltd.

The competition watchdog alleged that Hutt and City reached a price-fixing agreement with two competing taxi companies in September 2020 over a minimum charge of $25 for pick-ups from the airport’s on-demand taxi rank.

The commission alleged that from October 2020, taxis displayed stickers showing the minimum $25 charge until November, after the commission began to investigate.

The commission alleged that Hutt and City tried to reach the same price-fixing agreement with a third taxi company.

The commission warned four former Hutt and City directors: Rahid Amin, Sathishkumar Dharndapani, Dharmendra Krishnan, and Paul Swain. It also issued a warning to a separate company, Kiwi Cabs Ltd.

Only the courts can decide whether a breach of the law has occurred.

The commission sought a declaration from the court that Hutt and City contravened the Commerce Act, and it sought financial penalties and costs.

“Cartel conduct harms consumers by preventing businesses from competing to provide better quality services at better prices, and it harms other businesses which are trying to compete fairly,” commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings said in a statement.

“It is important that businesses and their directors are aware of the seriousness of this kind of conduct, and ensure they understand how to stay on the right side of the law.”

If proven, cartel conduct – including price fixing – carries a maximum prison term of seven years, and a fine of up to $500,000 for individuals.

Companies can be fined up to $10 million, three times commercial gain, or 10 per cent of turnover per year per breach.

Hutt & City is a taxi company operating in Wellington, with a significant presence in the Hutt Valley.