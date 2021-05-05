Fisher & Paykel Healthcare slides 2 per cent, growth stocks sold on Wall Street

Heavy selling in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare weighed on the New Zealand sharemarket, which followed Wall Street lower on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index fell 0.4 per cent, or 63.8 points, to 12,848.31, after a 1.1 per cent gain on Tuesday.

“Overall the market’s down, so you’ve obviously got some of the big players down,” said Greg Main, a director at Jarden.

“You’ve got Fisher & Paykel Healthcare down and that just seems to be possibly a bit of profit-taking as much as anything because they had a bit of a bounce.”

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare slid 2.7 per cent to $34.55 on turnover valued at $23 million, adding to pressure on the index.

That followed a sell-off in growth stocks in the United States after comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the need for rising interest rates.

“They seemed to be taken slightly out of context,” Main said.

“I think everyone realises rates will rise as the economy improves and inflation goes up, it’s just a question of when but I guess it just highlights how sensitive that market is when things are stretched.”

Blue chip transport company Mainfreight remained at record levels, adding a further 0.4 per cent to close at $75.30.

Contact Energy was down 1.6 per cent at $7.65, and Mercury Energy also lost 1.6 per cent, to $6.97. Genesis Energy was up 0.8 per cent at $3.50, and Meridian Energy rose 0.3 per cent to $5.52.

ANZ was down 2.6 per cent at $30.32 after releasing its interim results, showing a rise in profit to $930 million for the six months to March 31.

Units in the Fonterra Shareholders' Fund on the NZX and ASX went into a trading halt as the company considers a capital restructure.

Overseas, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was up 0.5 per cent, or 42 points, at 7109.90 in mid-afternoon trading.

On Wall Street, technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft dragged indexes lower, pulling the market further from its recent all-time highs.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent, or 28 points, to 4164.66. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 261.61 points, or 1.9 per cent, to 13,663.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fared better than the other indexes, recovering from an early stumble to add 19.80 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 34,133.03.

Yellen said at an economic seminar that interest rates may have to rise to keep the US economy from overheating. The selling on Wall Street accelerated following her remarks, which she later downplayed during an interview with the Wall Street Journal after the markets closed.

