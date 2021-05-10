Samsung Galaxy A12 the best mobile phone to repair, says Consumer NZ

Samsungs are easiest to fix, while Sony, Nokia and Motorola phones are a “nightmare”, according to a smart phone repair shop owner.

Consumer NZ has introduced repairability scores for mobile phones, giving the highest score to the Samsung Galaxy A12.

Smart Phone Repairs owner Paul Gwynne said the easiest phones to repair in general were Samsungs, followed by iPhones, then Huawei phones.

Sony, Nokia and Motorola phones were a “nightmare”, he said.

READ MORE:

* How Facebook's battle with Apple affects small business owners

* Five most common 'surprises' that catch motorists out on car insurance cover



A lot of cheaper phones were not worth fixing, but “if you’ve spent $2000 on a phone, then it’s definitely worth getting it done”.

Eighty per cent of the repairs were for broken screens, and there were also a lot of clogged up charging ports.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF The easiest phones to repair in general are Samsungs, says Smart Phone Repairs owner Paul Gwynne.

“Being in people’s pockets they get full of lint and that kind of stuff, and people out on jobs get all kinds of rubbish stuck in the charging ports. It’s not often they need to be replaced,” Gwynne said.

There were also a lot of battery replacements.

“Water damaged phones we’re reluctant – we can fix them, but because they’ve been water damaged there could be other things go wrong in the future. We do a lot of data recovery on water damaged phones.”

It was getting harder to fix phones as the technology became more sophisticated, he said.

“Everything’s getting smaller inside, so they can fit more stuff in, and ... the face ID cameras in the iPhones and that are all coded to the phones now, rather than just a spare part.

“If something goes wrong with that, there’s nothing you can do. Even if you send it to Apple, they just replace it with a new one, they don’t bother to fix it.”

Phone companies were also getting stricter about accepting warranty claims, he said.

Some people had a go at fixing their phone themselves first before bringing it in.

“They bring them in in little boxes and little bags and say, ‘I bought this part from AliExpress, took my phone apart. and can’t put it back together’.”

Consumer NZ’s scores were calculated using five criteria, including how easy a product is to take apart, and the availability and price of spare parts.

The lowest rating went to the iPhone XR. Huawei and Oppo had not yet provided scores.

“Every year tens of thousands of electronic devices are discarded in New Zealand, and a lot of those end up in landfill,” Consumer NZ product test manager Paul Smith said in a statement on Monday.

“Mobile phones are an essential part of many New Zealanders’ lives, but we’re currently very much at the mercy of manufacturers.

“Basic maintenance, such as replacing a battery, has become almost prohibitively difficult, with manufacturers preferring to keep the inner workings secret from independent repairers.”

There had been some progress in repairability, Smith said.

“While the Apple iPhone 12 series doesn’t have class-leading repairability, it’s a vast improvement from the iPhone 11, due to a simpler dismantling process and cheaper spare parts.

“In March, Apple announced it would begin supplying iPhone parts and guides to independent Kiwi repairers who have completed a free certification process.

“Samsung Galaxy phones released in the past six months score much better than previous models, due to Samsung now making spare parts easier to find.”

Consumer NZ was starting with scores for a limited number of phones, as not all manufacturers gave the necessary information. The index relied on manufacturers scoring their own products, but Smith said rival companies and consumers should call out business that post an inflated score.

The scores were from the French government’s repairability index.

In France, mobile phones, front-loading washing machines, electric lawnmowers, laptops and TVs were scored out of 10 according to how easy they were to fix.