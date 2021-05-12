Council halts long-term planning for Wānaka Airport, accepts High Court decision

Wanaka Airport's future expansion plans do not have the support of everyone in the region. (Video first published in June 2018)

Long-term plans to develop Wānaka Airport have been shelved for now after a High Court decision cancelled Queenstown Airport Corporation’s 100-year lease of the site.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council granted the $14.5 million lease in 2018.

The council owns Wānaka Airport and is a 75.01 per cent shareholder in Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC).

The council announced on Wednesday that it would accept the High Court’s findings, released last month, and not lodge an appeal.

Mayor Jim Boult said business would continue as usual at Wānaka Airport.

Prior to the lease being implemented, QAC held a management agreement to oversee the day-to-day running of the airport.

Now the council would enter an interim arrangement for QAC to continue running Wānaka Airport to ensure continued operations, Boult said.

Supplied Queenstown Airport Corporation’s 100-year lease for Wānaka Airport has been cancelled by the High Court.

Operations for longer term management would be considered by the full council in coming months.

“There’s a lot of work to do right now to just keep the airport running safely for the 30 plus operators and the 300 people who work at or in support of Wānaka Airport.”

No time frames had been discussed and the council would not rush to make any decisions, he said.

The proposed development plans had divided some members of the Upper Clutha community, so the council wanted to ensure there was robust consultation for any future planning, Boult said.

“Wānaka Airport has a well-functioning set of businesses and Sounds Air now provides a commercial level of service to Christchurch that seems well-supported by locals; it is prudent to now allow those to continue to thrive.”

Louisa Steyl/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult says longer term management plans for Wānaka Airport are yet to be considered.

The judicial review was filed in 2019 by the Wānaka Stakeholders Group, which was made up of about 3500 residents and business owners.

Wānaka Stakeholders Group chairman Michael Ross welcomed the council’s announcement on Wednesday.

“From the outset, we have advocated that the priority is supporting and enabling existing aviation businesses at Wānaka Airport, and it's good to hear that QLDC will now focus on that.

“We, and no doubt the rest of the community, look forward to lawful consultation about any potential plans to develop Wānaka Airport further,” he said.

After it took over the lease in 2018, QAC announced it would further develop Wānaka Airport following community opposition to further development at Queenstown.

However, a groundswell of opposition in Wānaka led to the High Court review and the cancellation of the airport corporation’s 100-year lease over Wānaka Airport.

The landscape has changed dramatically since the review was filed as international tourism was devastated by Covid-19 last year and Christchurch Airport announced plans to build a new international airport near the small Otago village of Tarras.