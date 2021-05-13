PM Jacinda Ardern will lead delegation to Australia in July

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is scheduled to answer questions from media following the pre-Budget lunch.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will lead a trade and promotional delegation to Australia in July, but has warned that while New Zealand’s vaccine rollout is incomplete, the number of countries New Zealand can safely open to is limited.

In a pre-Budget speech at an event put on by business advocacy group BusinessNZ and Fujitsu, Ardern said the early July visit would be New Zealand’s first overseas delegation visit since the emergence of Covid-19.

It would focus on tourism and exports, and she would be looking to travel across multiple states over several days, she said.

The delegation would come after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s planned visit to New Zealand, she said.

When New Zealand's key trading partners started to re-open their borders, and greater movement of people was allowed between countries, she would look to lead delegations to Europe, the United States, China and the wider Asia-Pacific, she said.

Those delegation visits were not contingent on the completion of the New Zealand vaccination rollout, she said.

“But it would almost certainly be after the general rollout begins, so it will be post July.”

She said she intended to pursue an enhanced trade relationship with the US over the coming term seeing as there was a change of administration, and a deepening relationship with President Joe Biden across a range of issues.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor would also travel to London and Brussels in June to progress negotiations for New Zealand’s free trade agreements with the UK and EU, she said.

”As with all returning New Zealanders, Minister O’Connor will undertake 14 days of MIQ upon return, and will be vaccinated ahead of departure,” Ardern said.

His stay in MIQ was also being called a “mystery shopper exercise”, she said tongue in cheek.

Securing high-quality, comprehensive and inclusive free-trade agreements with the EU and UK would expand New Zealand’s market opportunities and play a big part in New Zealand’s trade recovery, she said.

Quarantine-free travel with the Cook Islands begins on Monday and, Ardern said Niue was the natural next addition.

“Beyond that we are relatively open-minded, and I do anticipate there will be other countries we can explore opportunities with.”

Adern said the bubble arrangements were the start of New Zealand reconnecting to the world.

“They need to hold the same status as us, or pose the same low risk of bringing Covid into the country.

“But as you can see from the trans-Tasman bubble, expanding the team of 5 million to a team of 30 million is not without risk and complication, and the bar we’ve set for whom we can safety operate such an arrangement with is high.

“But phase two, where we are currently sitting, and which represents a partial re-opening, is in many ways a holding pattern, while we work on ensuring we lift the numbers of New Zealanders that have the individual armour of the vaccine. Here, high levels of uptake are critical. To date, the vaccine roll out is on track.”

While the vaccine rollout in New Zealand was incomplete, the number of countries the New Zealand could safely open up to was limited, she said.

Ardern was speaking a week out from Grant Robertson delivering Budget 2021, his fourth Budget as Finance Minister.

On Monday Robertson told a business audience in Auckland that there would be more money both for day-to-day spending and capital investment than he’d signalled in February. There would also be lower debt levels in the 2021 Budget than expected.

Once an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic had been secured the Government would look towards faster debt reduction, he said.

Treasury’s most recent forecasts show net core Crown debt rising as a percentage of GDP to 52.6 per cent in 2023, before falling to 46.9 in 2025.

The Government has promised to spend $2.625 billion on new day-to-day initiatives this budget, and $7.8b on capital investment over the next four years.

ANZ on Monday said the economy had outperformed Treasury forecasts with tax revenue higher than expected and spending lower than forecast, meaning Treasury had more cash than anticipated.

“While caution around the medium-term outlook is still warranted, risks are becoming increasingly skewed to the upside,” the bank said.

Earlier in the week BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said members wanted the Government to push on with investment, particularly in infrastructure, rather than seeking to dial back debt too aggressively.

Hope said the Government should review intended infrastructure projects that hadn’t obtained “shovel-ready” status and see if they could be fast tracked.

Stats NZ figures released not long before Ardern was due to speak showed total paid jobs increased by 8350 or 0.37 per cent over the past week.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.7 per cent in the March quarter, continuing to fall from its recent peak of 5.2 per cent in the September 2020 quarter.

On Thursday morning a report published by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) showing there has been no measurable improvement in housing conditions, preventable hospitalisations, or food security for children living in New Zealand's poorest households.

Also, on Thursday the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has charged six people in relation to election donations made to the Labour Party in 2017. None of those involved were sitting MPs, or current or former officials of the Labour Party.

BusinessNZ also recently criticised the Government’s planned Fair Pay Agreements, saying there were significant problems which had not been addressed, and the plan to implement them should be terminated.

The CTU and BusinessNZ had been offered financial support from the Government to coordinate compulsory, nation-wide pay agreements to be introduced in 2022.

Hope said employers were not interested in compulsory, nation-wide pay agreements and the plan would take away business’ right to a say over wage-setting.

It would lead to labour disputes and strikes, he said.