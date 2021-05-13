Christchurch councillors vote against objection to Tarras airport proposal

Christchurch Airport's plan to build an international airport in Central Otago has cleared a hurdle at the city council, as a proposal for councillors to express concern about the project was shot down by a two-thirds majority.

The airport announced the proposed “world-class sustainable airport” for Tarras – about 90km from Queenstown – in July last year. The Christchurch City Council owns a 75 per cent stake in the airport, with the other 25 per cent owned by the Government.

On Thursday, councillors took a vote on whether they were concerned about the airport’s strategic direction and the cost and climate change impact of the proposed Tarras airport. The vote was lost 4-8.

The four councillors who voted in favour of expressing concern were Yani Johanson, Melanie Coker, Tim Scandrett, and Jimmy Chen.

READ MORE:

* Prime minister asked to block Central Otago airport plans

* Christchurch City Council calls for its companies to tackle salary gap

* Tarras International Airport: The madness and genius of building it in the tiny Central Otago town

* Tarras airport stacks up as viable and sustainable



Meanwhile several councillors who voted against the amendment said they did so because they did not yet have enough information about the climate change impact of the proposed airport.

STUFF A proposed airport in Central Otago was the target of an Extinction Rebellion protest at the Christchurch City Council. (Video first published in December 2020)

Cr Sam MacDonald, who was chairing the meeting, noted the vote was not about deciding whether the airport would be built, but setting a strategic direction.

“I think if we were to go down this path of being very specific, very deliberate, we could be at risk of being called The Kremlin," he said, later saying it was an allusion to a situation “where we dictated everything”.

“We’re not making a decision today on Tarras, and it’s unfortunate that the debate has become about that.”

Cr Mike Davidson said he felt Tarras would be built in "a decarbonised environment”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Councillor Yani Johanson proposed an amendment for the Christchurch City Council to express concern about the Tarras airport proposal, which has been pursued by a company the council has a majority ownership share in. (File photo)

He said it could potentially be better to have people flying into Central Otago, instead of driving there in cars.

“We actually don't have enough information to make that kind of call today," he said.

The vote over whether to express concern about the proposed airport was taken because Johanson proposed adding an amendment to a wider discussion about council-owned companies and their strategic direction.

The city council does not have complete or direct control of the airport or its other companies.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Extinction Rebellion protesters in the city council chamber on Thursday, as the council took a vote on whether to express concern about the Tarras airport proposal.

That responsibility is delegated to Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL) – a company that creates a non-political buffer between the council and its businesses.

Councillors James Gough, Sara Templeton and Andrew Turner, along with Mayor Lianne Dalziel, sit on CCHL’s board. They were not able to take part in Thursday's vote.

Alongside Christchurch Airport, CCHL manages other council-owned companies, including lines company Orion and the Lyttelton Port Company.

Thursday's discussion ultimately centred around a statement of intent (SOI) from CCHL – an annual document outlining the holding company’s three-year vision.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch City Holdings Ltd chief executive Paul Munro (right) with director Alex Skinner as they answer city council questions about their statement of intent.

The council is able to give feedback to CCHL about the SOI, and this is where Johanson's amendment regarding the airport was proposed. It was not added because it did not get the majority support.

The vote against Johanson's amendment marks the first formal position taken by the council on the airport project since it was announced.

The Tarras airport – which had cost $45 million at the time it was announced – is only a proposal at this stage. The airport says its focus in the next three years, with regard to the proposal, is engagement with community, iwi, and stakeholders and undertaking validation and planning work.

Several activists from protest group Extinction Rebellion attended Thursday's meeting, and clapped when councillors spoke in support of expressing concern at the proposed airport. They spent the meeting holding up banners with the group's logo.

The activists have previously voiced their disapproval to councillors. School Strike 4 Climate are also demanding the council halt the Tarras proposal.