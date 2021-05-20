Making rich migrants give to charity won't work, says recent NZ resident

Ibrahim and Ryann Al-Rashid decided to apply for residency after visiting New Zealand in 2017.

Migrants happy to invest big money to get New Zealand residency shouldn’t be ordered to give it to charity, says an immigration adviser.

However, many people granted residency through the investor migrant visa do donate significant sums once they get to know the country, said David Cooper, chief executive of Malcolm Pacific.

Investor visa applicants can donate a maximum of 15 per cent of their investment to registered charities or not-for-profit organisations, but no-one has chosen the option, according to Immigration New Zealand.

There has been a call for the system to be changed to encourage wealthy migrants to donate their way in, rather than just favouring investment.

To get a resident visa, wealthy investors can either invest $10 million in the country in three years, or $3m within four years with points earned based on certain factors.

United States commercial real estate investor Ibrahim Al-Rashid, son of Saudi billionaire Dr Nasser Ibrahim Al-Rashid, had always intended to pursue his philanthropy in New Zealand after he became a resident through the investor migrant visa.

He and his wife Ryann have made numerous donations in the US, including a recent US$3 million gift to the University of Miami to support medical research.

SUPPLIED Philanthropy can’t be enforced or imposed, says Ibrahim Al-Rashid.

The Al-Rashids wanted to move to New Zealand, for at least half of the year, after visiting in 2017.

“Kiwis are extremely welcoming, very kind people, very warm, I could strike up a conversation with anyone and everyone, people there just seem very authentic,” he said.

The couple and their two small children were in New Zealand at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown last year but decided to return to Miami, where they had a home and a business, to ride out the pandemic. They plan to return to Queenstown once the border rules relax.

Through immigration adviser David Cooper, Al-Rashid explored a number of charitable avenues, and whittled a list of 20 potentials down to five: the SPCA, Refugees as Survivors, the Tania Dalton Foundation, Who Did You Help Today Trust, and Hekenukumai Ngā Iwi Trust. He was exploring more options.

Al-Rashid decided to spread $500,000 over a number of organisations, rather than give it all to one.

“As somebody who’s wanting to lay down roots in New Zealand, I can meet more people, I can see what more people are up to. Being of service is a central tenet of life, so if I can engage with 10 charities instead of one, more power to them and more power to me,” he said.

Despite his intentions, it was difficult donating in a foreign country where there were different needs and charities operated differently. Having consultants on the ground to point in the right direction made it easier, he said.

Philanthropy could not be enforced or imposed, it had to be a personal choice, and there had to be a connection with the people or place.

“For my wife and I it wasn’t a question, and I’m surprised to find out that maybe the numbers are less than I would have hoped for.

“But I certainly hope that with some encouragement it maybe spurs other people’s interest to follow suit, especially in the difficult times that we’re in.”

He suggested options to encourage philanthropy could include speeding up the process if it was chosen as part of the investment, or reducing the amount of money needed.

Cooper said making people donate would not work, and it would be better to co-ordinate with investor migrant applicants after they became residents.

“We should be doing better research and talking to these people that get approved. We don’t follow up to the extent we should be doing,” he said.

“We need to look at ways to get these people together and show them what else is on offer in New Zealand. Banks do it to an extent with their investor migrant clients, but it’s better to have a co-ordinated approach. It doesn’t happen at the moment.”

Cooper said Malcolm Pacific Immigration knew of migrant investors who had helped pay for All Black tours to North America, given millions of dollars to New Zealand universities, supported conservation projects, and given their experience for free while on boards at New Zealand companies.

“These people sometimes prefer to go under the radar, but one thing is for certain our experience tells us that they don’t like to be told where they should put their money.”