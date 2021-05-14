NZX50 fades after positive start, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare loses 1.9%

The New Zealand sharemarket ended the week with its eighth decline in a row, despite a Wall Street turnaround.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed down 0.4 per cent, or 60.2 points, at 12,367.86 following a 1 per cent slide on Thursday.

Hamilton Hindin Greene investment advisor Jeremy Sullivan said the market started the day in positive territory but faded during the session.

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was down 1.9 per cent at $32.90.

Shares in The Warehouse Group were up 3.2 per cent at $3.55 after the retailer released its third quarter sales and a profit upgrade on Friday.

The owner of The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, Torpedo7 and Noel Leeming expects to double its full-year profit to more than $160 million as it benefits from strong trading and restructuring.

“Warehouse third quarter sales are tracking along nicely,” said Sullivan. “Margins are up, profits are up, sales are up. Sector-wide, retail is doing pretty well.”

Shares in dairy firm Synlait fell 2.5 per cent to $3.03 after news chief financial officer Angela Dixon is leaving the company, the third executive resignation in two months.

In March, Synlait reported a “challenging” first half with a 76 per cent fall in net profit to $6.4 million. Uncertainty over demand from one of its major clients, a2 Milk, was expected to continue.

“Synlait’s been having a few issues of late, their future’s in a2’s hands,” Sullivan said.

“A2 Milk seems to have found a new floor, volatility and volumes have dropped off, the upgrade’s been priced in.”

A2 shares rose 1.1 per cent to $6.03, down from $7.59 a week ago. On Monday, the specialty milk marketer cut its forecasts for a fourth time this financial year as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted its sales to China.

Meridian Energy was down 0.3 per cent at $5.26, Contact Energy fell 0.5 per cent to $7.56, Genesis Energy lost 0.4 per cent to $3.52, and Mercury Energy rose 1.2 per cent to $6.54.

Ryman Healthcare fell 0.6 per cent to $14.65, Mainfreight lost 1.2 per cent to $73.40, Fletcher Building rose 0.1 per cent to $7.34, and Auckland International Airport fell 0.6 per cent to $7.37.

Shares in exchange operator NZX fell 2.4 per cent to $1.99. The company’s Smartshares was named on Friday as a replacement default KiwiSaver provider as part of a major reshuffle.

In Australia, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index gained 0.6 per cent, or 45.6 points, to 7028.30.

Earlier in the United States, Wall Street put the brakes on a three-day losing streak with a broad stock market rally powered by Big Tech companies and banks.

The S&P 500 notched a 1.2 per cent gain, up 49.46 points to 4112.50, clawing back almost half of its loss from a day earlier, when it had its biggest one-day drop since February.

Even so, the benchmark index was on track for a 2.8 per cent weekly decline, which would be its largest since January. The other major indexes were also on pace for sharp weekly declines, despite recouping some of their losses.

Technology stocks led the gainers after sinking earlier in the week as investors fretted about signs of rising inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3 per cent to 34,021.45, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.7 per cent to 13,124.99.

Investors have been questioning whether rising inflation will be something transitory, as the Federal Reserve has said, or something more durable that the Fed will have to address.

- With AP