'Private equity are all about themselves': Former investment banker's warning for NZ Rugby

Experts discussed the proposed $387 million investment in New Zealand Rugby by American equity giant Silver Lake. (Video first published on April 29.)

Players and grassroots rugby will lose out if NZ Rugby signs a deal with a United States private equity giant, which will be solely focused on maximising shareholder return, a former investment banker says.

Silicon Valley private equity firm Silver Lake is offering NZ Rugby $387.5 million for a 12.5 per cent share in a newly created NZ Rugby entity called Commercial LP, which would control NZ Rugby’s commercial interests.

NZ Rugby wants to sign off on the deal, and has the backing of 26 provincial unions, but is yet to get the support it needs from the Rugby Players' Association.

Meanwhile, Silver Lake is embroiled in two separate share trading controversies in the United States where it sold shares in companies shortly before their share prices slumped on the back of negative information being released to the public.

READ MORE:

* Silver Lake's $465m investment deal shapes up as an offer NZ Rugby cannot refuse

* Why selling a slice of the All Blacks makes sense



Kōura Wealth managing director Rupert Carlyon​, who previously worked for UBS and dealt with private equity during his 10 years in investment banking in London and Auckland, said there were risks for NZ Rugby in selecting a private equity firm over an alternative option, such as an initial public offering (IPO), as presented by Forsyth Barr (which values NZ Rugby at $3.8b compared to Silver Lake’s valuation of about $3.1b).

Private equity firms tended to be short-term investors looking for a high return on capital, generally looking to double their return on investment over a three to five-year period, most of which would be achieved when it came time to sell the investment, he said.

“The exit is going to be the primary return for them,” Carlyon said.

“Fundamentally these funds are not set up to be long-term holders of capital.”

Getty Images Silver Lake wants to own 12.5 per cent of a newly created NZ Rugby entity called Commercial LP, which would control NZ Rugby’s commercial interests.

When the time came for Silver Lake to exit, NZ Rugby would have to buy it out if it didn’t agree with the buyer, he said.

“And I just can't see NZ Rugby having the money to do that.”

Silver Lake would be driving a hard bargain and the contract would be structured in a way that gave it “a huge amount of control”, he said.

Supplied/Stuff Kōura Wealth managing director Rupert Carlyon says private equity know how to make money for them and their investors.

Silver Lake would be directing all its focus to the All Blacks, to the detriment of other areas of the rugby such as players and the domestic game, he said.

“Silver Lake are not going to care about that at all.

“Private equity are all about themselves.”

If the Silver Lake deal was approved, $39m would go to the provinces and the NZ Māori board, and $100m would go into a long-term “legacy fund” which NZ Rugby wants to set up for investment in community rugby.

Carlyon said while Silver Lake would manage the stake in NZ Rugby, it would not own it per se, rather it would be owned by a fund made up of institutional investors’ money.

Getty Images Players association boss Rob Nichol says people are questioning NZ Rugby's right to sell a stake in the All Blacks.

New Zealand Rugby Players' Association chief executive Rob Nichol said the players and others he had talked to wanted to know what end game Silver Lake had in mind for its stake in NZ Rugby, should the deal go ahead.

He did not think Silver Lake would be looking to hold onto a stake in NZ Rugby long-term.

“I don't think that's private equity's game,” Nichol said.

He said people were also questioning NZ Rugby's right to sell a stake in the All Blacks.

“Do we even have a right to sell this? Aren't we just custodians of the jersey?”

The NZ Rugby proposal comes as Silver Lake defends itself in a US insider trading class action, where it is one of three shareholders that allegedly sold US$246m (NZ$343m) of shares in satellite operator Intelsat while in possession of material non-public information, avoiding over US$185m in losses, in late 2019.

Meanwhile, SolarWinds, a technology company Silver Lake is an owner of, is facing an inquiry from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, after its largest investors, Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo, sold US$315m in shares days before a cyberattack was revealed, The Washington Post reported in March.

The attack caused SolarWinds’ share price to tank and Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo avoided losses of more than US$100m. SolarWinds, Silver Lake and Thoma Bravo said they first learned of the security breach after the sale agreement was reached, The Post said.

Silver Lake was also involved in a high profile case in 2016 where a US court ruled that Silver Lake under priced its US$24.9 billion buyout of Dell by about 22 per cent. And in 2014 it paid US$29.5m to settle a claim that it suppressed competition by collusion in buyouts from 2003 to 2007, and as a result, paid shareholders less per share for their stocks.

Silver Lake declined to comment.

It also declined to say how long it would hold the NZ Rugby stake for and what conditions would be in place relating to on-selling its share, should the deal proceed.

An NZ Rugby spokeswoman said it conducted “extensive diligence” on Silver Lake and all other bidders as part of its process in finding an investor and was advised by global investment bank Jefferies and lawyers Simpson Grierson.

This included an independent evaluation based on strict environmental, social and governance criteria, she said.

“We stand by this robust process and in the selection of Silver Lake as a partner.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simplicity managing director Sam Stubbs says private equity firms try to extract maximum value out of investments in a short time frame.

Simplicity managing director Sam Stubbs, who has been involved in private equity on and off for 20 years, said the share trading cases should raise red flags for NZ Rugby.

“Silver Lake are an aggressive investor, make no mistake about it,” Stubbs said.

NZ Rugby was selling “part of the nation's emotional silverware” so it would want to make sure it was going to the right buyer, he said.

“This is such a sensitive national asset that your default position should be that you would prefer not to have an unknown partner buying it.”

Silver Lake had no emotional investment in the proposal, he said.

“Silver Lake is in the business of making money. I don't think it’s in the business of loving rugby.”

He said the Forsyth Barr initial public offer proposal, which would allow the public to buy into the game, would appeal more to New Zealanders.

Stubbs said it would be unusual for private equity firms to hold a long term position on an investment.

Carlyon said it was not uncommon for private equity firms to have lawsuits filed against them, especially from bereaved minority shareholders taking a class action.

“If you look up any large global private equity fund they're going to have legal cases all over them,” Carlyon said.

The top priority for private equity firms was to make money for them and their investors, he said.

“So that means every now and then other people will get a little bit hurt along the way. That's kind of capitalism and that's business.”

Silver Lake has more than US$79b in combined assets under management. It was launched in 1999 as a specialist firm focused on technology company investments.

Its portfolio generates more than US$191b of revenue a year and includes stakes in Twitter, Airbnb, Dell, Expedia, Motorola, New York Knicks, the parent company of UFC and City Football Group, which owns English Premier League champions Manchester City.

Silver Lake’s founding principal is Egon Durban, who acts as co-chief executive alongside Greg Mondre.

Forbes magazine says Durban owns an estimated 17 per cent of Silver Lake.

Both Durban and Mondre joined Silver Lake in 1999 and Forbes estimates each is worth US$1.3b. Both previously worked as investment bankers, Durban with Morgan Stanley and Mondre at Goldman, Sachs & Co.

Durban belongs to “two of the world’s most exclusive and secretive private clubs”–Augusta National Golf Club and San Francisco Golf Club, a 2020 US court judgment says.