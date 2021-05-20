Nelson Airport opens its hangars to companies without wings

Nelson Airport commercial manager Simon Barr outside the White House at Nelson Airport, the new head office for Russells.

It might have been curtains for some aviation companies, but it opened a window of opportunity at Nelson Airport.

Classrooms and curtains are just some of the things being made at Nelson Airport as vacant hangars and office spaces are being utilised with businesses including Fitzgerald Construction, Russells Curtains, GCH Aviation Nelson, Nelson Aviation College and The New Zealand Aviation Academy.

The branching out is part of a strategy to capitalise on vacant space at the airport and diversify revenue streams, said Nelson Airport commercial manager Simon Barr.

He said part of the airport’s focus was on being creative when considering potential use of its resources.

“Where facilities aren’t currently required for aviation purposes, we looked for other businesses that might be able to use them.”

He said there had been a couple of large spaces made available at the end of last year when the Electoral Commission left at the close of the elections and Air NZ consolidated its regional maintenance work, vacating office space and a large hangar.

LUZ ZUNIGA/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends the formal opening of the new Nelson Airport terminal in October 2019.

“There was quite a large square meterage available, but it’s virtually all let now. There’s just one small space we’ve yet to fill, but that’s looking pretty promising too.

“The strategy has been very successful ... with some existing tenants taking up more space and new tenants moving onto the airport campus. We now have more than 100 businesses on the airport campus employing over 500 staff.”

Barr said thinking outside the box and leasing out space to various business had been a really important project “because as well as focusing on the current financial year we also need to keep an eye on our longer term financial resilience”.

“The revenue we earn today is an important underwriter of our airport’s future development.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson Airport has opened its vacant spaces up for lease, including hangars and offices, to businesses outside of aviation.

Fitzgerald Construction is taking up half a hangar, building prefabricated classrooms.

Fitzgerald Construction accounts and administration manager Belinda Taggart said the construction company didn’t need to look far to find the perfect premises to fulfil the Ministry of Education contract.

“We do work at the airport, so we were aware the hangar was there so we approached someone about leasing it, and they agreed.”

She said as one of a number of the modular classroom suppliers in the South Island, the classrooms would be built in the hangar before being transported to site.