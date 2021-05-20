Auckland Airport boss Adrian Littlewood resigns after nine years in the job

Auckland Internaitonal Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood took on the role in 2012.

Auckland International Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood​ has announced he will leave the company towards the end of 2021 after nearly nine years in the role.

Littlewood said he had remained in the role longer than he planned, but it was important to see the company through its Covid-19 response and work in re-opening borders.

The restart of travel to Australia and the Cook Islands marked a key milestone and the company was well-placed for recovery, he said.

Future planning for border re-opening and resetting the airport infrastructure development plan would be his focus during his remaining time with the company, he said.

Covid-19 up-ended the airport’s multi-billion dollar airport infrastructure development plan, he said.

But it had started on an ambitious recovery programme including a reset of its 30-year master plan and starting on its eight anchor projects and hundreds of enabling projects, he said.

“Our commercial property and retail businesses are also stand-outs, going from strength to strength and are now recognised as sector leaders among their peers.”

The NZX-listed company is forecasting a full year loss of up to $55 million for the year to June 30.

Its interim profit of $28m in the six months to December 31 was an 80 per cent reduction on the previous year.

In April 2020 Auckland Airport began a $1.2 billion capital raise to help it through the pandemic and deferred more than $2b worth of major projects such as a long anticipated second runway.

Auckland Airport chairman Patrick Strange said during a period of tremendous change Littlewood had made an exceptional contribution to the business both in the lead up to, and during the pandemic.

“Over the past year, Adrian has shown his considerable leadership skills through some of the most challenging times the business has ever faced.”

The board would being looking for a replacement for Littlewood, with both internal and external candidates considered for the role, he said.

After finishing at Auckland Airport Littlewood planned to take an extended break before making any decisions about future roles.