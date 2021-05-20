Budget 2021: Sharp house price adjustment coming, says Finance Minister

The Government expects house price growth to slow dramatically by the middle of 2022 partly as a result of its housing tax policy changes announced earlier this year.

The Government has come under pressure to rein in the runaway housing market.

In March, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government would double the bright-line test on residential property, as well as spending billions in an attempt to boost housing supply.

The bright-line test is an effective capital gains tax on investment property, and has been doubled to 10 years. The five-year rule remains in place for new builds.

In its economic outlook released in the Budget on Thursday, the Treasury forecast annual house price growth to peak at 17.3 per cent in the June 2021 quarter, and ease to 0.9 per cent by the June 2022 quarter.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said it was a “very sharp adjustment in house prices, but a very necessary one”.

However, house price rises were then expected to start picking up again.

According to the economic outlook, higher population growth after the borders reopen and continued low interest rates are expected to result in a gradual increase in house price inflation, reaching 2.5 per cent in the June 2025 quarter.

Soaring house prices have been credited for helping support the stronger-than-expected economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Slower house price growth was expected to act as a drag on the economic recovery.

Robertson said it was important to move away from house prices as an engine of economic growth.

“We need to make a transition to more productive growth in the New Zealand economy.”

Corelogic head of research Nick Goodall said the house price forecast was not a surprise.

“We were expecting a slowdown to happen later this year, mostly due to the reintroduction of the 40 per cent deposit requirement for investors.”

From this month, investors are required to have a 40 per cent deposit or equity under tighter Reserve Bank rules.

“When we last saw that level 40 per cent, in 2016, within about eight or nine months quarterly growth had reduced to about zero per cent anyway,” Goodall said.

Added to increasingly unaffordable house prices, and interest deductibility changes in the March housing package, existing properties were less appealing for investors, particularly ones carrying high levels of debt.

House prices were not expected to fall, however.

“We don’t expect to see demand drop away so much that prices drop away, you should just see less price pressure pushing them up because you don’t quite have the same level of competition for the few properties that are for sale,” Goodall said.

“We know we’re at all-time-low levels of listings and with not much supply you don’t need too much demand to see prices hold up at the very least.”

At the time of the 2018 census, 64.5 per cent of households owned their own homes, down from the peak of 73.8 per cent in the 1990s, and the lowest rate since 1951, when just 61.5 per cent of households owned their homes.