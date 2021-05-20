Budget 2021: Rail gets $1.3 billion for workshops, new trains, tracks

The Government has put $1.3 billion towards rail in Thursday's Budget, including replacing wagons and locomotives, and investment in tracks and infrastructure.

A local wagon assembly facility will be built at Dunedin, at the Hillside Engineering Workshops, with $85 million allocated.

The Government put $20m into the workshops in 2019 to re-establish them as a mechanical hub.

“Instead of buying ready-made wagons from overseas, this new facility will allow us to initially assemble around 1000 wagons locally,” said State Owned Enterprises Minister David Clark.

“This investment means local jobs, rebuilding expertise, youth training opportunities, boosting Otago's economy and making our railway more self-reliant.”

The facility was expected to result in 150 construction jobs and up to 45 operational KiwiRail jobs, including apprenticeships.

The facility would eventually assemble about 1500 of the 1900 wagons being replaced. But KiwiRail would need to buy about 400 wagons from overseas in the meantime.

The Government will put $722m towards replacing wagons and locomotives. That included replacing the remaining 40 of 65 new mainline freight locomotives in the South Island.

That amount also would top up funding for a new South Island Mechanical Maintenance Hub in the Christchurch suburb of Waltham, which would provide about 300 construction jobs over three years.

The $449m towards track and infrastructure included maintenance and renewal across KiwiRail's 3700 kilometre network. It was expected to provide a pipeline of works for the engineering and civil construction sector.

Another $87.3m was earmarked for core asset management, including a new freight ICT system.

“By investing in rail workshops in Dunedin and Christchurch, we're going to create around 445 good local jobs and help boost jobs in the civil engineering and construction sector through the wider supply chain,” said Transport Minister Michael Wood.

Improved used of rail would help cut New Zealand's carbon emissions, he said.

Government spending on transport and communications was expected to rise from $3.18b in 2020 to $5.86b in the 2021 year, largely due to $1.06b for shovel ready project funding to Crown Infrastructure Partners.

KiwiRail chief executive Greg Miller said the commitment was “truly revitalising”.

“KiwiRail has already replaced its ageing North Island locomotive fleet, and this latest tranche of funding will fully cover the cost of replacing our South Island locomotives, many of which are more than 40 years old, and purchasing new electric shunt locomotives.”

More than 600 contractors would be needed to upgrade and build the new facilities, and local businesses would be needed to supply building materials, benefiting the regions, he said.

“When we have new locomotives and wagons, and a rail network that is up to standard, we will be able to provide more reliable and timely services to our freight customers to better meet their needs.

“We know there is more demand for rail freight than we can currently provide with our ageing assets.”