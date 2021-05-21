Ryman CEO to stand down, annual profit jumps 60 per cent

Blue chip retirement village owner Ryman Healthcare reported a 60 per cent jump in annual profit to $423.1 million, with record sales in the second half of the year.

Ryman’s total assets grew by 19.5 per cent for the year to March 31, to $9.1 billion, and it is continuing to expand with 25 new villages in the pipeline.

With 41 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia, housing 12,500 residents, Ryman is New Zealand’s largest retirement village operator.

Audited reported profit includes unrealised fair value gains on investment property, compared with its full year underlying profit of $224.4m, which was down 7 per cent.

“We bore the brunt of the Covid-19 lockdowns in the first half. In the final quarter we achieved record new sales and resales, which was no mean feat after a tough year,” said chief executive Gordon MacLeod​.

MacLeod, who also announced plans to step down, said the company met its target of having five villages open in the Australian state of Victoria by the end of 2020. It has another six villages in the pipeline across the Tasman.

Supplied Ryman chief executive Gordon MacLeod will step down after 15 years with the company

“We have had record cash collections of $1.18 billion during the year to support our largest ever building programme, and we are planning to have 14 villages under construction, seven in Australia and seven in New Zealand later this year,” he said.

MacLeod has spent 15 years with the company, and took over as chief executive in June 2017. He will remain in the role until a replacement is found.

“Working at this level is all consuming and it means a lot of other things in your life can get neglected. I’ve just turned 50 which gave me time to reflect. I’ll be spending more time with my family and doing a wider variety of activities,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Ryman has bought new village sites at Essendon in Melbourne, and at Karaka and Cambridge in New Zealand. It has approval to build a new village in Melbourne and Christchurch, and two in Auckland.

Ryman built 736 new beds and units during the year. It had 1.4 per cent its portfolio available for resale at March 31, down from 1.9 per cent six months earlier.

Supplied Ryman has 41 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia, and another 25 in the pipeline.

It currently has 12 villages under construction in New Zealand and Australia, and has 13 sites in its land bank.

Covid-19 vaccination rates at Ryman villages were above 95 per cent, said chairman David Kerr​.

“With the vaccine rollout in full swing and huge potential in our pipeline of new villages, we’ve put ourselves in a tremendous position for the years ahead,” Kerr said.

Its 25 new villages in the development pipeline would house more than 6,800 residents and were expected to generate anticipated capital of $5.3 billion, with recurring income of $420m, he said.

Ryman will pay shareholders a final dividend of 13.6 cents per share, bringing the total annual dividend to 22.4cps.

Shares in Ryman were down 3 per cent at $13.95 at midday.