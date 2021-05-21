Negative Budget 2021 says 'this is as good as it gets': Judith Collins

Budget 2021 increased benefits, but it had nothing for “middle New Zealand”, nothing for the economy, and nothing for taxpayers, said the National Party leader.

A lot of people are struggling under a Labour government which has no plan to grow the economy, National Party leader Judith Collins said after delivering a post-Budget speech in Auckland on Friday.

Collins was speaking a day after the Government delivered its Budget, which she called disappointing.

“It’s a very negative Budget, that said ‘this is as good as it gets’,” Collins said.

It increased benefits, but it had nothing for “middle New Zealand”, nothing for the economy, and nothing for taxpayers, she said.

“A lot more people are doing it hard under this Labour government,” which had no plan to get people into work and to grow the economy.

“The biggest loser is anyone who works for a living or pays taxes.” Businesses had been “left out in the cold”.

Stuff Judith Collins called Budget 2021 disappointing, with “almost no plan” for improving the economy.

Collins also criticised the Government’s stance on immigration.

The Government said last week that once the borders reopened, it wanted to turn down the tap on temporary and skilled migrant workers, opening the door for wealthy investors and workers who can fill “genuine job shortages”.

National was not a party that was against immigrants, as long as they were “good” immigrants, Collins said.

“I’m not afraid of immigration, I absolutely welcome good migration, people who come here to do well, there’s nothing wrong with that.”

The party was still putting its immigration policy together, but she said immigration was crucial to growing New Zealand.

She criticised the Government for not allowing enough Registered Seasonal Employers (RSE) workers. Some unemployed people had issues that meant they could not do jobs often done by RSE workers, such as childcare, or a lack of transport. More effort needed to be put in to find out why New Zealanders were not filling those roles, she siad

In the Budget economic outlook, Treasury forecast house price growth to slow dramatically by the middle of 2022, partly as a result of the Government’s housing policy changes announced earlier this year.

Collins said house prices did not need to fall, the problem was not enough houses were being built.

“I’ve given the Government a plan - mass consenting.”